Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a tricky day because you’re high visibility with bosses, parents, teachers and the police. Nevertheless, there’s a moon alert for most of this day. Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t agree to anything important until after it is over.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You want to travel or do something different! However, most of this day is a moon alert. Therefore, enjoy your adventure but postpone important decisions, and shop only for gas and food until the alert is over. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Heads up! Today you might focus on inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and banking. However, check the moon alert! During this time, make no important financial decisions. Restrict shopping to food and gas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today there’s a moon alert for most of the day, directly opposite your sign. This will encourage heart-to-heart conversations between you and friends, partners and spouses. It might be a let-your-hair-down moment for one of you. Nevertheless, agree to nothing important during the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your major focus is on home and family right now; nevertheless, today you are ready to tackle tasks at work because you want to get better organized. Unfortunately, the moon alert will trip you up. Do what you can —and go easy on yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a marvelous, creative day for you because the moon alert is taking place in a creative part of your chart. This means you can think outside of the box. Write down your original ideas. Enjoy schmoozing with others. However, agree to nothing important.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your surroundings matter to you because you are affected by your immediate environment. Right now, you’re into redecorating you live. Note: Don’t shop for anything important during the moon alert today. Forewarned is forearmed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a powerful time for you because the sun, Mercury and fiery Mars are all in your sign. However, most of this day is a moon alert, which means — just get your information and data but don’t act. Furthermore, restrict spending to food and gas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll be happy to keep a low profile today. Nevertheless, please note: Most of this day is a moon alert, and it’s taking place in your Money House. (Yikes!) During the moon alert, make no important decisions. Restrict your spending to food and gas. Definitely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

For most of this day, there is a moon alert in your sign. These times are very creative times because you can easily think outside of the box. However, these are poor times for doing business, spending money or making financial decisions. Resist the urge to buy wardrobe items today during this alert. (You’ll be tempted.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because most of today is a moon alert, it’s a poor day for important decisions or to volunteer for anything or to shop for anything other than food and gas. Meanwhile, you make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs right now. Juggle this as best you can. Get your data but do not act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day for a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend or a member of a group because you will both be ready to share confidences. Enjoy this together time with someone but avoid important decisions and don’t agree to anything important during the moon alert.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Nick Lachey (1973) shares your birthday. You are an excellent problem solver, which is why you are capable of being a jack of all trades. You are intelligent, witty, enthusiastic and energetic. You are also impulsive. This year, you are more introspective and thoughtful than usual because you want to gain a better inner understanding of who you are. You are seeking more self-awareness.