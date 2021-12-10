Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy socializing because you want to explore new ideas and talk to people from other cultures. You might also want to make travel plans. You feel sexually adventurous and eager for fun! Nevertheless, it’s also a dreamy day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might idealize a friend today, which is not ideal because no one is perfect and when you set someone up on a pedestal, inevitably, they disappoint you. Be patient with partners and close friends while Mars is opposite your sign. Enjoy your excellent reputation with your peers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are still high visibility today, which means other people notice you, especially bosses, parents, teachers and the police. (Oh yes, be aware of this.) You need more sleep while the sun is opposite your sign. You will enjoy chatting with someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s Friday, and you’re working hard. In fact, you’re very hands-on with whatever you’re doing right now. Nevertheless, do yourself a favor. Break free of your routine and “get away from it all.” Do something different and adventurous!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in the mood to play because you’ve been in the mood to play all week! That’s why this is an excellent time to enjoy the theater, social outings, sports, playful times with kids and anything that is stimulating and fun. (Keep an eye on shared property and debt today.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home and family are still your primary focus due to family discussions or repairs to where you live. You have lots of mental energy to plan things right now. However, today while the moon is opposite your sign, you have to be accommodating. Be cooperative with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to slip away on a short trip if you can swing it because you want to learn new things, see new places and meet new faces. (You are the most social sign in the zodiac.) You might also enjoy entertaining at home, especially because you’ve been tweaking your digs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

With Mars in your sign, you have lots of energy now. Physical exercise or outdoor activity will be a smart choice to give you a chance to let off some steam and get rid of any pent-up energy building up in you. One thing is certain — you’ll run the meeting!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a positive time for you because both the sun and Mercury are in your sign. Nevertheless, today there might be some kind of confusion at home or a confused conversation with a family member. It’s OK to have your head in the clouds if you keep both feet on the ground.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Two separate influences are at play for you now. Mars makes you energetic, active and competitive with others, especially in group sports. However, both the Sun and Mercury are hiding in your chart, and they want you to be low-key. This is your juggling act!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ambition is aroused. You’re active with groups, clubs and friends at this time. This pleases you because friendships are important for Aquarians. Think of some important goals today. Where do you see yourself seven years from now?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You continue to bask in the flattering spotlight of the sun at the top of your chart, which is why others admire you. (Your bathroom mirror is covered in kisses,) Today the moon is in your sign. Since you have the advantage, why not socialize and have fun?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Melissa Roxburgh (1992) shares your birthday. You are very confident and charismatic. People find you to be friendly, easy-going and cooperative. You are risk-taking but sincere. It’s important to find work that is meaningful to you. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life. Time to cut your losses.