Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Look for ways to explore travel opportunities or expand your world through further education or training, because this will make you happy and give you a sense of fulfillment. Satisfy this urge you have to reach out and grab more of life. After all, you’re an adventurer!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Grab the bull by the horns and settle loose details about shared property, wills, estates and inheritances. This includes disputes about debt or shared ownership. Focus on getting this done to avoid further conflict with someone. Be smart because this will benefit you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Mars opposite your sign now, you are easily annoyed with those who are closest to you. However, ironically, you also have more objectivity and an ability to see the true nature of the relationship, which means you can see how to improve it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Right now. you have lots of energy to work hard. In fact, many of you are even delegating to others! “Move that bridge!” It won’t always be this easy; therefore, make the most of this. Give yourself an ambitious To Do list and get on it because you’ll be productive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you have a choice to work hard, party hard, or both. You’ll be hands-on with your work; plus, coworkers are supportive now. Nevertheless, you want to party, enjoy social outings, sports events and playful times with kids. (Juggle this as best you can.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Due to increased activity and chaos on the home front, give attention to home, family and your private life. You might have an important discussion with a parent. Others will deal with visiting guests, redecorating projects, renovations or residential moves. Busy you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are an excellent communicator and a good judge of character. In fact, many of you are amateur counselors, which is why others come to you with their problems. Today you want to say something to someone. Short trips, learning and meaningful conversations will also appeal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to figure out what assets you have. What’s your scene? In other words, what do you own and what do you owe? When it comes to personal wealth and money, it’s important to stay in the know because information is power. Ya think?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re coming on like gangbusters because both the sun and Mars are in your sign now. It’s not common. The last time this happened was 11 years ago. Therefore, make the most of this! Life is giving you a vitamin B shot, so get out there and get busy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have two choices: You can hide and work alone or behind the scenes, perhaps doing research or even relaxing. Or, because Mercury and Venus are in your sign, you can schmooze with others. You might even teach someone something important. Your call.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

No sign values friendships more than you. You work well with groups and you enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded people around you. This is a good day to sit down with someone and discuss your future goals. It’s also a good day to get on board with some kind of team effort.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s timely that your ambition is aroused because with the sun at the top of your chart, people admire you right now. That’s why this is the perfect time to make your pitch or do what you can to advance your own personal cause. Ask for what you want!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Lee Jung-jae (1972) shares your birthday. You are cheerful, compassionate, caring person. People like you. You are witty, entertaining, active and easily bored. You like to have a good time! You are also articulate and very clever with words. This is a fast-paced, exciting year that will involve change for you. It’s the perfect time to rejuvenate yourself! Perhaps even a personal makeover?