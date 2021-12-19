Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re in a philosophical mood, which is why you’re pondering your future and wondering about plans for travel or further education. You want to expand your world! How can you enrich your life? For starters, be open to meeting people from other cultures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a favorable day to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or how to deal with shared property. Very likely, things will go your way and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank. Stay positive!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Conversations with partners and close friends will go well because everyone’s in a good mood! People want to be included in something bigger than themselves. They want to work harmoniously with others because it feels good. (Indeed, it does.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your health feels better today. In fact, you feel vigorous! This is a good day to travel or make work-related travel plans. You might seek ways to expand your work or your job, because you’re thinking about your goals and how well or not you are achieving them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous day to socialize with others because people are receptive and eager to meet you. In turn, you want to explore and learn more about them. Perfect. It’s a mutually beneficial situation. This is also a great day to enjoy playful activities with kids and explore sports events. Your creative juices are flowing!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to entertain at home. Invite friends and family over for good food and drink. They will enjoy talking to each other because this is an upbeat day and everyone’s energy is positive. (Timing is everything. When it works, go with the flow!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re happy because you’re in a positive frame of mind. It seems that everything you want to do today will work out as planned. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with siblings, relatives and neighbors. People will work harmoniously with each other — just the way you like it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Business and commerce are favored today. It’s Sunday; but nevertheless, financial negotiations will go extremely well. Act on any ideas that you have to boost your income, because they might pan out. In particular, dealing with foreign interests will be favorable.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The sun is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter. (It doesn’t get much better than this.) For starters, this makes you idealistic, optimistic and happy! This is why your relations with groups, clubs and conferences will be successful. You’re in the groove!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today it’s appropriate to take a backseat. Choose to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, with both Mercury and Venus in your sign, you will feel a bit sociable! Balance this day as best you can, juggling these two influences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and groups! Not only will you enjoy the company of others, you will benefit from your interactions with them, especially discussing what you want to achieve in the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Others are impressed with you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs, which means you can use this to your advantage. Make the most of it. Ask for what you want. Ask for a favor. Ask for help. It’s OK to get the support of others when things go your way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Annie Murphy (1986) shares your birthday. You’re creative with a flair for the dramatic. People notice you. In turn, you are a people watcher. You’re confident, curious and you love to travel and learn new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.