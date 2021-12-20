Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority will surprise you. Someone might suggest something that you least expected to hear? (Hopefully, you’re pleased.) Perhaps something unexpected will cause you to shift a long-term plan?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to take up a new study or explore a new subject or learn a new language, because you’re keen to explore new ideas. You might also have a sudden opportunity to travel today. If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity is brief.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You feel slightly electrified because your ruler Mercury is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. It will be wise to double check details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters because something unexpected will affect these areas. Be in the know!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone close to you, a partner or friend, will surprise you. They might throw you a curveball; or perhaps, they have exciting, new information? Possibly, you will meet someone new or be introduced to a member of the general public. If so, this person will be unusual or different.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your work scene will hold a few surprises for you. You might meet someone new on the job? Someone might say or do something that surprises you? Please note: Pet owners should be aware that something unpredictable could affect their pets. Stay tuned!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re full of wonderful, creative ideas today, which is why this is an exciting day for those who work in the arts or the entertainment world. In fact, a sweet invitation might come your way! (If so, respond quickly.) Meanwhile, parents — please take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids so be extra vigilant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door? Family news could be exciting. Get dressed. This is not a typical Monday; be ready for a surprise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re full of clever, unusual and original ideas today. However, because your mind is excited, you might be inclined overlook details. Fortunately, you will make up for this with a heightened intuition. (“I see dead people.”) Relatives, siblings and neighbors might have surprising news. You might meet a new face?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something unexpected could affect your finances or your possessions today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Possibly, something that you own will be suddenly lost, damaged or stolen? On the upside, you might have a clever money-making idea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great way to begin your week because you feel excited about something. You feel alive and eager! In a curious way, everything that you encounter today will have a new freshness about it. You might feel as if you have suddenly landed from Mars.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will feel restless today because your ruler Uranus is dancing with Mercury, and Mercury is related to your everyday communications and your everyday habits. That’s why this is an unpredictable day for most people — including you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend might surprise you today. Possibly this person is a member of a group? Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is different, avant-garde or unusual in some way. Whatever the case, this is not a boring day. Enjoy your encounters with new people. Learn something new!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jang Hyuk (1976) shares your birthday. Outwardly, you have a casual breezy attitude; however, inwardly, you are sensitive and psychic. You will always be youthful, humorous and playful because this is your basic nature. This year has been a year of beginnings for you. Continue to be courageous and open new doors to explore new avenues. Next year is more slower paced while you focus on relationships.