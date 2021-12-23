Horoscope for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10:30 p.m. PST. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something might happen that creates a difficulty, a quarrel, perhaps even a break with an old friend. Perhaps this challenging situation will take place with someone older, in a group or an organization. It might cause you to give up or change some important goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a challenging time with parents, bosses and people in authority. Situations that you always thought would be the same might suddenly change. A boss or parent might leave. Or you might feel that you can no longer toe the party line.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Plans regarding future travel or dealing with a foreign country, or plans related to training and further education, or something to do with the law and medicine — whatever they might be — these plans are seriously challenged now. Steady as she goes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might feel pressure to respond to changes that affect shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance issues. Something that you thought was solid and dependable might suddenly seem shaky. Or perhaps a sudden change will affect your shared assets?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something sudden and unexpected might affect a relationship with a spouse, partner or close friend. The degree to which change is taking place will relate to the degree to which you resisted any kind of change. Relationships require flexibility. Relationships are always changing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are facing a major change with your job, your health, or possibly a pet. This change will challenge some kind of structure in your life. If it’s with your health, it might literally be a challenge to your bones or your teeth. Hopefully, this will be a change for the better.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A sudden change that relates to your kids, or vacation plans, or sports, might be taking place now. Ideally, this change might create greater freedom for you. If there is difficulty with the change, it could be because you’re resisting what is inevitable. (We all do.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Some aspect of structure related to family, or structure related to your home itself will be challenged now. For some, this could be as minor as a family quarrel. For others, it could be a big shakeup. What is possible is that this could be something liberating for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This might be a challenging time for you because certain ways of thinking and acting, especially with siblings, relatives and neighbors are challenged for some reason. The status quo is changed or is changing, which in turn, might require a response on your part.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You always take a long-range view of things because you are a practical sign. Right now, some things are changing with respect to cash flow, earnings or possessions that you own. Perhaps a burden will be lightened? Keep your eyes open and remain flexible to accommodate whatever happens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It appears that the status quo with how things run and work in your life are changing. If you have been flexible, this change could be minor. If you have resisted this change, it could be major. Ironically, the only thing in life that is certain is change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Some deep-rooted ideas are undergoing a change in your mind or even your subconscious at this time. Perhaps it involves the fact that you are giving up things — people, places and possessions — because this is the natural thing for you to do now. Just relax. Go with the flow.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Finn Wolfhard (2002) shares your birthday. You are multitalented and can excel in many fields. Ever the optimist, you have a strong sense of purpose and are not daunted by challenges. You are an excellent communicator. This is been a year of hard work and construction for many of you. Next year you will face exciting changes, which means you have to keep an open mind.