Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2:30 to 10:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you are sensitive to the wants and needs of people in authority — parents, bosses, teachers and the police. This is because your antennas are fine tuned. This is also why you will sense if someone is unhappy or pleased with something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your idealism is aroused along with your appreciation of beauty. However, you might easily fall for the rhetoric of someone who is preaching from a soap box. Therefore, trust your hunches. If you think something is fishy, it is!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you feel generous to others. You might be concerned about someone’s welfare, especially if they are less fortunate than you. If so, you will use your wealth, or the wealth of others to help someone in need. You might try to raise funds for a needy cause.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are unusually sensitive when talking to others, which will give you a clearer sense of what is going on in their mind. This is why today you trust your feelings and your hunches more than your logic or your analytical abilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to do work that requires attention to detail. Instead, you are more inclined to imagine things because your powers of visualization are excellent. Look for ways to help others, especially work colleagues, because you might benefit them.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will appreciate the arts today, which is why this is a productive day for creative projects and artists. You will also discover the joy of children and seeing the world through their eyes. Romance will be heady stuff! You will enjoy fantasy novels and escapism through entertainment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon will move into your sign, which improves your good luck. It will also heighten your feelings. You will find that family discussions will be both confusing, and, yet, compelling. You will want to do something for a family member who needs help.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you will spend time daydreaming and being lost in a world of fantasy. On the upside, your ability to visualize or imagine something is excellent. You might use this in your work. It’s a poor day to focus on anything that requires attention to detail.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If shopping, be careful about being extravagant because you will be tempted to buy luxurious, fanciful items. Make sure you keep your receipts — and the box — because you might change your mind in a day or two. (Do what you can to protect your impulse to go overboard shopping.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Mercury is in your sign dancing with dreamy Neptune, which makes you more sensitive and aware of the subtler aspects of the world around you. You want to do something to make your world more beautiful. You have good insights about people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your psychic abilities are finely tuned. (In fact, some of you are picking up acid rock through your Mercury fillings.) Nevertheless, this is not a good day for performing any task that requires clarity and attention to precise details. Take it easy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might admire a friend today. You might also want to help someone in need. Some of you will lend your efforts to a charitable organization in order to do this. This is because you want to do what you can to help those who are less fortunate.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Kit Harrington (1986) shares your birthday. Once you are committed, you are dogged, determined and persevering. Personally, you are warm and affectionate to others. People often turn to you for advice because you are practical as well as caring. This year you have learned something important. You might also have shared your knowledge with others. Next year expect promotions, awards, kudos and recognition!