Horoscope for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Someone close to you might have excellent advice for you. Or they might introduce you to someone older who is more experienced and can assist you in some way. This might be with travel plans because you are certainly eager to get outta Dodge!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a productive day at work for you because your mind is focused and you’re prepared to work hard to achieve your aims. Choose work that requires attention to detail because you will excel at this. Someone older or more experienced might help you at work, or with your health or with a pet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to practice something. For example, you might practice a musical instrument or a sport or anything that will help you to hone your skill and improve your excellence. This is also a good day to teach children.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions will attend to practical matters. In fact, an older family member might have advice or perhaps a request? Whatever the case, you can make strides to improve your home or solidify it in some way so that it is a more reliable refuge for everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you have a more sober and realistic view of life, which is why you are making To Do lists and looking around to see what needs to be repaired or fixed. You might seek out an older person whose wisdom you respect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If shopping today, you will be thrifty and prudent when handling your money. For example, you will primarily be interested in buying long-lasting, practical items. No feather, ostrich boas today! You might also look for ways to save money or budget.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you will put up with considerable adversity and strain because you are patient and willing to struggle and do whatever it takes to get the job done. This is true stoicism! You have inner strength and security today, which is admirable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you will be happy to go off and be by yourself, not because you are feeling antisocial, but because you’re not inclined to talk about your feelings to anyone. It’s that simple. And certainly, it’s your choice. You might read or do research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with a friend who is older or more experienced might benefit you today. Possibly, you will encounter someone in a group situation or a club to which you belong, and this person — possibly in a senior role — will benefit you as well. Be open to advice that comes your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your interactions with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be sober and realistic today. Nevertheless, you will impress others with your practical, sensible point of view. They see that you’re taking a long-term approach to things, and that you’ve got the necessary juice and focus to follow through.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to study and learn because you have the patience to plow through data that might otherwise be daunting. Likewise, you can do the necessary paperwork to explore travel possibilities by investigating itineraries or making bookings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to tackle red tape issues related to taxes, debt, insurance matters and anything to do with shared property because you have the patience and the mindset to do it correctly. You won’t overlook details. You are willing to read the fine print. You’ll get things done!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Timothee Chalamet (1995) shares your birthday. You are patient, sincere and loyal to your loved ones. You are serious and yet easygoing. You are witty with a great sense of humor. You are a giving, generous person. This is been a powerful year for you becaudec.se you have received recognition, awards, honors and perhaps a promotion. Finally, your efforts have been acknowledged. Bravo!