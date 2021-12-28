Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy talking to others, especially those who are close to you — partners and spouses and dear friends. You will even enjoy contact with members of the general public. Remember that, symbolically, the sun is shining down on you making you look good to everyone!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a positive day at work. In particular, group efforts will pay off for you. Ah yes, “Many hands make light work.” (That’s not a lightbulb joke.) In part, this is because you feel healthier and more vigorous today, which, in turn, makes you more optimistic. Yay!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Enjoy interactions with others, especially playful activities with kids. Take a long lunch; meet friends for Happy Hour; enjoy sports events and any kind of social outing that lifts your spirits. You need some fun action! (Remember: Geminis don’t do boring.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you have a chance to cocoon at home, act on it because you will enjoy relaxing among familiar surroundings. Possibly, you will entertain at home or have some kind of group activity where you live? Whether you do this or not, enjoy your day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you’re in a positive frame of mind, you will enjoy interacting with others. (People are attracted to happy people.) In addition to talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives, you will enjoy writing, teaching, sales and marketing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day for business and finance, or any kind of financial negotiations with the exception of a 30 minutes this afternoon. (See moon alert.) In fact, whatever you do might increase your wealth or lead to a raise or a boost in your income. Ka-ching!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a positive day for you, which means things will tend to go your way. Be gentle in your approach to things. Don’t be demanding. If you let things flow at their own rate, you will be more satisfied with the result. Home decorating continues to intrigue.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a high-energy day for you. You might have an ambitious To Do list that includes errands, appointments and short trips. You’re working hard to boost your income. Later in the day, after the moon moves into your sign, you are empowered!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will enjoy dealing with groups, clubs and organizations, as well as a personal friend today. That’s because this is an excellent day for you to schmooze with others. You might become physically active through sports or group activities because with Mars in your sign, you are pumped!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People notice you today. In fact, some people are aware of personal details about your private life. Fortunately, this is a strong time for you because the sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto are all in Capricorn. You can handle whatever happens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you have a strong urge to do something different. If possible, you will travel to see new places and meet new faces. You will also love to learn something new because you want to expand your horizons and broaden your experience of the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a favorable day for important discussions about shared finances, shared property or how to divide an inheritance or to share something. Whatever happens, things will very likely go your way and you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Denzel Washington (1954) shares your birthday. You are versatile and flexible. You are hard-working, conscientious and reliable. You are always organized. Personally, you have a cheerful, upbeat personality, which is why others like you. This year has been the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why you have been letting go of people, places and possessions. Next year is one of new beginnings!