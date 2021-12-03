Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Moon Alert

After 6:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The solar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place at 11:43 p.m. PST.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to make plans for travel or further education and training. How can you enhance your world through further education or travel — something that will broaden your knowledge and experience of the world? Aries is the pioneer of the zodiac!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s time to plant seeds or make resolutions about how to reduce your debt and improve your relations with others regarding shared property, jointly held possessions and shared responsibilities. What can you do to improve these areas?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the new moon takes place opposite your sign. (Only time all year.) This is a powerful time for you because it’s your chance to think about how you can improve your closest relationships — partners, spouses and close friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today and tomorrow are the perfect time to think about getting better organized. What can you do to work more effectively and be more productive? This applies to all aspects of your life. Also, what can you do to improve your health?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are a creative sign, which is why Leo “rules” the theater and the entertainment world. Today and tomorrow, the new moon (actually, a solar eclipse) is the best time all year to consider how to use your creative talents — or not. Value your creative energy. It’s a gift.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the best two-day window in the entire year to ask yourself what you can do to improve where you live, and likewise, what can you do to improve your relations with family members. Ideas? When these areas run smoothly, so do you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Everything begins with a thought. From the thought, springs the word. From the word, springs the deed. The deed slowly becomes habit; and habit eventually hardens into character. Today’s solar eclipse is the perfect time to observe your thoughts because your mind is creating your world.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

During this solar eclipse (late tonight and early tomorrow depending on your time zone), think about how you can better handle your money and also how you can better take care of the possessions that you own. Step number one is working with what you’ve got.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tonight, and early tomorrow (depending on your time zone) the only new moon in your sign all year will occur. (It’s actually a solar eclipse.) This is perfect time to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world. Ideas?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to buy wardrobe items for yourself because you will be pleased. Meanwhile, take a moment to think about your inner world, your spiritual values and what really guides you in your daily life. What matters to you?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The new moon taking place now is the only new moon all year that affects your friendships. Your friends are a reflection of you. Do you hang out with quality people? Remember that whom you hang out with will affect your mind, and your mind is what makes your decisions. Friends make a difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today or early tomorrow morning (time zone), there’s a solar eclipse at the top of your chart, which means this is the perfect time to think about your life direction in general. If you want to change your direction, now is the time to start planting seeds.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Julianne Moore (1960) shares your birthday. You are independent and strong-willed. People are attracted to your confidence and enthusiasm about life. You’re not a casual person, you have strong beliefs and you are very loyal to others or a cause. This is a quieter year for you because you are seeking out meaning of your closest relationships. Accept help from others; trust your intuition.