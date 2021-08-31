Horoscope for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because you’re in a positive frame of mind, this is a great day to enjoy the company of others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You will also enjoy a short trip, if this is possible, and any chance to meet new faces and see new places. Heed the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might have excellent money-making ideas. This is also be a good day for business and commerce. Likewise, you might contemplate a major purchase. Nevertheless, depending on your time zone, these things should be avoided if they collide with the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel warm and friendly to everyone! Interactions with others will give you a pleasant sense of well-being. (Note: It’s easy for you to attract happy, positive people to you.) Nevertheless, be aware of the limitations of the moon alert.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a feel-good day! Oh yes, you have a warm feeling in your tummy and you’re happy to talk to others. Or perhaps, you prefer to retire by yourself somewhere. Either way, it’s your choice. No matter what you do, be aware of the moon alert.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze, because you will enjoy interacting with friends, groups and organizations. During the moon alert, although it is a poor time to shop or make important decisions, it’s a creative, fun-loving time to socialize!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a great impression on others today. People see you as wise, affluent and successful. (Since others are impressed, you might be able to use this to your advantage.) Nevertheless, no matter what you do, be aware of the limitations of the moon alert. Enjoy your day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you want to shake things up a little. You want some adventure and stimulation. Be advised that during the moon alert, it’s better to go with the flow. Enjoy socializing with others, especially people who are different or from another culture. Don’t shop, except for food.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be focused on matters related to shared property. In fact, you might be the recipient of someone’s generosity today. However, during the moon alert, avoid important financial decisions. Instead, socialize and enjoy the company of others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People admire you now, which is something you can use to your advantage. Meanwhile, today relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly. However, during the moon alert make no promises. Agree to nothing important.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related travel is likely for you today. Relations with coworkers are friendly. Look for ways to expand your world in some way. However, during the moon alert, postpone important decisions and don’t shop except for food.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful, creative day for you! Write down your creative ideas. If you work in the arts, you will be original and productive. This is also a great day to party, schmooze and enjoy sports and playful activities with kids. Have fun!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be happy to cocoon at home today, especially if you can read or learn something new. Alternatively, you might entertain at home or host some kind of group meeting. Do not volunteer for anything during the moon alert. Be smart.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Chris Tucker (1971) shares your birthday. People are attracted to you because you have a strong personality and are very charming. You have excellent social skills. You also have strong values when it comes to security and stability, which will affect your relationship choices. Lucky you! This is your year for kudos, recognition and promotions! You are reaping the rewards of the seeds you have planted.