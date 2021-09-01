Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2021

Moon Alert

After 12:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It will please you to cocoon at home if you can. You want to relax among familiar surroundings. Or perhaps, you want to ponder the past or have meaningful discussions with family members. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In discussion with others, you want to make a point of connecting with them in a real, genuine way. You want to feel that there is something meaningful going back and forth between the two of you. This is why you don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have some money-making ideas, especially pertaining to a family business. However, in financial matters including shopping, be aware that you are more likely to make choices based on your emotions rather than logic or reasoning.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will definitely make you more emotional than usual. You will notice that your feelings are heightened, even reactionary. But the good news is that your luck will be slightly better than all the other 11 signs. Bonus!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is “hiding” in your chart, which means that you too, might want to hide or withdraw from the busyness of the world around you. You will welcome some time to cogitate, meditate and do some serious navel gazing — preferably with some fun finger food.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conversation with a female acquaintance could be important to you today. In fact, the exchange might be important for both of you. In particular, this is a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone and then discuss which goals are doable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People notice you more than usual today. In fact, some will be discussing personal details about your private life. (It’s just what’s happening.) Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Hey, you’re a great schmoozer with wonderful diplomatic skills.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your sense of adventure is triggered, which is why you will love a chance to travel or do something different. You need a change of scenery. You also want the stimulation of learning something new and unusual. What can you do to satisfy this urge? Do something different.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You certainly look great in the eyes of others at this time. With this knowledge, be aware that today is a good day to tie up loose details about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues. If necessary, doors will open for you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in the sign that is directly opposite from your sign, which means that you have to go more than halfway to accommodate others. This simply requires patience and cooperation. But if you do this, you will come out ahead of the game. It’s a win-win.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Accept the fact that you might have to perform a service for someone today or work on their behalf. Very likely, you will get a sense of gratification from doing a good job and helping someone. You might also be focused on a health issue.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a lovely, playful day! Take a long lunch, or, better yet, play hooky! Look for opportunities to express your creative talents. Enjoy participating in or watching sports events as well as playful activities with kids. Romance will blossom!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress performer Zendaya (1996) shares your birthday. You are refined and graceful; and yet, you are also courageous, bold and forthright. You speak your mind, especially because you are intelligent and interested in many things. You are often self-employed. Take care of yourself this year because you will need to be a resource for others and help them in some way. You might give yourself a makeover this year.