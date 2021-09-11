Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Moon Alert

After 10:15 p.m. Pacific time, avoid shopping or making important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day for you! The celestial gods will bless you in financial matters as well as affectionate romance. Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. Enjoy fun times with your main squeeze.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day to relate to everyone, including members of the general public. Conversations with close friends and partners will be warm and congenial. Basically, people are in a good mood. However, they’re also prepared to work hard to get things done. Ditto for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a productive day for you because you’re in a positive frame of mind, in addition to which, you’re motivated to get things done. Group efforts will be beneficial. Some of you will be involved with work-related travel. You’ve got big ideas!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is an excellent day because people can work hard or they can party hard — or both. However, for your sign, the greater likelihood is that you will choose to party hard! Great day for a vacation. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, the entertainment world and social outings!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect time to entertain at home or enjoy family get-togethers. Recently, you worked to make your home look more attractive. Perhaps now is the time to show off your efforts? Mark Twain said, “I can live for two months on a good compliment.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a winning day! The sun and Mars in your sign will invigorate you and give you energy and enthusiasm! Meanwhile Venus, the moon and Jupiter will make your words so diplomatic and charming, everyone will want to hear what you have to say.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because you are in an enthusiastic and energetic frame of mind, you can work hard, you can party hard, or you can do both. (Preferably one before the other.) This is a particularly good day for business and commercial transactions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Fair Venus is in your sign promoting your people skills. Meanwhile, the moon is in your sign increasing your enthusiasm for anything that you do. Expect to be successful dealing with friends and groups as well as family members. It’s a winning day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You continue to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs, which is why this is an excellent time for you to do anything to advance your agenda. Today, you might work behind the scenes in such a way as to promote your good name. (Promoting is your forte. You could sell the Brooklyn Bridge!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely, popular day, which is why you’ll enjoy interactions with others. You will especially enjoy time spent with a friend or perhaps a group. In fact, groups could be anything from a few friends to a large convention. It’s a good money day, as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and important people. Since this is a case, choose this day to make your pitch. Do whatever you need to do to advance your agenda because doors will open for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re very keen to travel and today is no exception. You might see ways to do something that expands your horizons — very likely with a friend or with a group. Use your energy to make this happen because it is possible. Accept someone’s offer of help if it comes your way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Musician Moby (1965) shares your birthday. Because you are curious and forward thinking, you investigate new ideas and concepts. You are precise, and a stickler for details. You are sensitive, careful and a shrewd negotiator. You will enjoy this year because it is a time of learning as well as teaching. Reach out and grab new knowledge — anything that will enrich your life. Solitude also will benefit you.