Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

Moon Alert

After 10:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might drum up help from others to make improvements to where you work. You might introduce reforms and better ways of doing things. Very likely, these improvements will involve cost-cutting, recycling and repurposing. You might improve your health as well!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romance will be intense today. Actually, many experiences will be powerful, including your interactions with your kids. Don’t be too bossy. Let’s face it: You have definite ideas of how to “change things for the better.” (Oops.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will have a powerful discussion with a family member, perhaps a parent. No doubt there will be a consensus about what needs to be done — namely, you want to make improvements at home. Get rid of junk. Tidy up. Recycle and turf what you don’t need. Now.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re convincing today, which makes this a strong day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. Oh yes, you will use your words with care and they will slice through issues like a hot knife cutting through butter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you might see new uses for something that you already own. (Could that old Volkswagen be a floor lamp?) This is because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, which is why you see new applications and uses for things. You might also see new ways to earn money?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create on your world. Ideas? We can always improve our appearance in some way. Get creative. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fabulous day to do research because you have a penetrating mind plus the energy and endurance to keep looking for what you want to find. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. Therefore, focus on finding answers to questions and solutions to old problems.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A discussion with someone could be important today because they might help you discover what motivates yourself. Perhaps you will discuss your hopes and dreams for the future with them? You might look within yourself to discover what you are really seeking in life?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your interactions with parents, bosses and the police will be intense and powerful today. Do not cross anyone with authority. (It won’t be pretty.) Take it easy. Be reasonable. Stay calm and never underestimate the power of courtesy. Ironically, you can make a great impression on someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to get stuff done, especially if it relates to higher education (finishing an important paper), legal matters or medicine. In discussions about politics, religion and racial issues, you will be opinionated and forceful! No question.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ability to find discrepancies and problems in financial matters related to shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances is uncanny today. You will quickly spot errors; furthermore, you will probably see better ways of doing things. You might see a better way of sharing?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A conversation with a partner or close friend will be intense and powerful today. Obviously, you will make quite an impact! The thing is you are motivated, and you intend to go after what you want because you want to get something done. Others feel the same way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alexis Bledel (1981) shares your birthday. You are naturally enthusiastic and exuberant about life. You are also courageous and honest in everything you do. You are very loyal and steadfast. Security is important to you. This is a very social year for you and your zest for life is strong! Of course, you will work hard, but it’s also time to relax and have some fun!