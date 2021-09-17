 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed and 16 wounded — including 16-year-old boy — in shootings in Chicago Thursday

The fatal attacks occurred less than two hours apart in Englewood and the Near North Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
At least 18 people were shot, two fatally in citywide shootings Thursday.

At least two people were killed and 16 others — including a 16-year-old boy — were wounded by gun violence in Chicago Thursday.

  • One of the fatal attacks occurred in Englewood on the South Side. Javier Burch, 29, was walking with a large group of people in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone approached on foot and fired shots about 9:15 p.m., Chicago police said. Burch was struck several times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
  • Less than two hours later, a 25-year-old man was fighting with someone in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of South Canal Street when he was shot in the head and hand about 11:45 p.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
  • About an hour earlier, about a block away in the 1400 block of South Canal Street, a 19-year-old was shot in the left leg by someone in a passing black SUV, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. Police said the two shootings were not connected.
  • A a 16-year-old boy was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 6:50 p.m., he was in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street when he was shot in the thigh, police said. He went to Roseland Community Hospital, where he is in good condition.
  • About two hours earlier, a man and woman were also shot in West Pullman, in the 12800 block of South Parnell Avenue. The man, 24, was grazed by a bullet on his face and the woman, 18, was grazed by a bullet on her face and chest, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in good condition, and the man refused treatment. A person of interest was taken in for questioning.
  • A man was shot in the leg at the skateboarding park in Grant Park. The 26-year-old was attacked around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

At least 11 others were wounded in shootings across the city Thursday.

Three people were killed and 14 others wounded — including a 16-year-old boy — in gun violence Wednesday in Chicago.

