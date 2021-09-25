Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have a serious discussion with a close friend or partner, especially about arrangements. Perhaps you will discuss the division of labor? Who takes out the garbage? It might be about shared expenses. Whatever the case, you’ll be practical.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will get a lot done at work because you will be persevering at whatever you do. You won’t slack off. You’ll give it your best shot and you will pay attention to details. You’ll do your best to finish whatever you begin. (I’m impressed.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to practice something in order to improve. You might hone a technique in sports, for example. Or you might practice something in the arts — perhaps musical arpeggios, that sort of thing. It’s also good day to teach children.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will accomplish a lot at home because you have the patience and perseverance to get the job done. It might be overwhelming because there is increased chaos around you due to renovations, residential moves or visiting guests — something. Just give it your best shot because that’s all you can do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be most convincing and persuasive in discussion with others. In fact, everything you do today will be done with careful thought and planning. You won’t go off halfcocked. You will pay attention to details. Note: This is an excellent day to study.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When it comes to financial matters, you will be conservative and careful. If you’re working for money, you will do whatever you do with thought and precision. If spending money, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you have the patience and willingness to do difficult and exacting work. This is because you have the necessary concentration and focus to get the job done. Whether you have to do intellectual or physical work, you will pay great attention to detail and do everything carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a marvelous day to do research of any kind because you will be thorough, persevering and precise. You won’t stop until the job is done. (You’ll be like a dog with a bone.) Naturally, this kind of approach will probably yield the results you hope to find.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will work well with a team today or in tandem with others. This is a good day to form partnerships because people will welcome your hard-working energy! In particular, you want to be involved in something that is useful or something that brings benefit to others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today because you will be conscientious, hard-working, thorough and reliable a whatever you do. (Kudos to you.) Even though others are impressed, you will be modest about your accomplishments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Choose today to study something that is demanding because you will be able to do it. This is because your mind is focused, self-disciplined and willing to pay attention to detail. You might also learn something valuable from a teacher or guru-like figure.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re willing to be useful and helpful to someone today, especially dealing with shared property or organizing something that someone else owns. People will welcome and praise your efforts because you will be productive and make a difference in their eyes. Bravo!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Michael Douglas (1944) shares your birthday. You are loyal to your friends and have strong family values. These relationships are important to you. You are honest and sincere; you are also insightful and quite intuitive. This year you feel creative and have a stronger zest for life. You will be more sociable and friendly with others, and will likely be in the public eye. Enjoy good times!