Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:05 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You are curious about what’s going on, and you want to share your ideas with someone. Short trips will please you. Stay light on your feet so that you can jump in either direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Money, cash flow and your financial situation is on your mind. (Hardly surprising because you are the financial wizard of the zodiac!) You might have some excellent money-making ideas. Make time to play because this is the perfect day to socialize, especially with kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, which might make you more emotional than usual. The good news is it also slightly increases your good luck. This is a lovely day to enjoy the company of others. Do what pleases you. Kick back, relax and have a great day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s Monday, but you want to hide or work alone or behind the scenes. (You’re just not ready to meet all the demands of the world out there.) You need some buffer time to get performance ready. Find a hideaway place where you can chill and relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy conversations with female companions because this is a friendly day and people are keen to socialize. You might enjoy the company of a group or an organization. This is a good day to share your dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today, people notice you more than usual. (They might be discussing personal details about your private life.) No worries because, basically, this is a fun-loving day, and with Venus in your House of Communications, you are smooth and charming with everyone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do something to shake things up a little because you want adventure and stimulation. However, the kind of stimulation you want today might be a great table at a wonderful restaurant or something that really pleases you. This is a lovely day to socialize because you’ve got energy to burn!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

With Venus in your sign now, you are smooth and diplomatic, which is why you will enjoy relaxing with others today. Quite likely, you will prefer something low key and behind the scenes. (Your contact with someone from your past might be hush hush.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great way to begin your week. Because the moon today is opposite your sign, it’s best to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Hey, this is no biggie, it simply requires some friendly cooperation. You’ve got this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You look fabulous in the eyes of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs right now because the sun is at high noon in your chart, casting you in a flattering spotlight. You don’t even have to do anything special — it’s smoke and mirrors. Relations with coworkers will be friendly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are in play mode, which is why you should do yourself a favor and make some time to relax and have fun with others. Take a long lunch. Enjoy the company of children, romantic partners or sports colleagues. Discuss travel plans?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might want to play hooky and hide at home today because this is what will give you a warm feeling in your tummy. Some of you will have a cozy discussion with a female family member, maybe Mom. You will definitely enjoy cocooning at home.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow (1972) shares your birthday. You are energetic, alert and very alive. You are also kind-hearted and sincere. Because you are success oriented, you work hard to achieve your goals. This year you have a strong drive for freedom, which means you will embrace and be open to change. There will be times when you have to act quickly — trust your intuition and stay focused.