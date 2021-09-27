 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid released from hospital

The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

By Dave Skretta | Associated Press Updated
Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.
Ed Zurga/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal Monday meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub in charge.

“He’s doing well,” Crews said. “You guys know him almost as well as me and he’s chomping at the bit.”

Reid coached the duration of the game Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.

The 63-year-old Reid is expected to coach Sunday when the Chiefs visit Philadelphia.

“I’m just looking forward to him getting back in the building,” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs did not provide any details about Reid’s illness, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his coach “seemed fine on the sideline” and that he “came in and talked to us and seemed fine” after the game.

Asked what Reid said afterward, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire replied: “Pretty much it’s not going to be over the top as far as him getting on us. We know what we did wrong. We know what we need to get corrected.”

“He came and told us — it’s not necessarily going to be all right, but it’s things that we can get fixed that can make it all right. That’s what we need to go in and handle tomorrow. That’s what it is,” Edwards-Helaire added. “Watch the film tonight, see what we can get corrected, come in tomorrow and handle our business.”

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Ex-Ald. Ricardo Muñoz pleads guilty in fraud case, admits he used caucus money for personal expenses

The onetime veteran alderman pleaded guilty just five months after a federal indictment accused him of using the Progressive Reform Caucus as a personal piggy bank, stealing thousands to pay for a relative’s college tuition, skydiving excursions — and even at Lover’s Lane.

By Jon Seidel

National fee on carbon emissions best way to fight climate change

The money could be returned to power utility consumers, spurring innovation and a transition to cleaner fuels.

By Letters to the Editor

18-year-old shot dead on Southwest Side had just returned home after spending day shopping with mother

"It’s hard to put it in words the loss we’re feeling," said the father of Azul De La Garza.

By David Struett

Those Afghan refugees coming our way? They risked everything for us. We must step up for them

As they and their families resettle in the United States, we must welcome them, help them and — above all — be kind.

By Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Lyric Opera’s ‘Elixir of Love’ a fabulous dose of lighthearted escapism served up by dazzling cast

Set in an Italian beach hotel in the 1950s, the production is heart-wrenching and high-spirited, an expert blend of gentle slapstick and sincere emotion.

By Wynne Delacoma - For the Sun-Times

Adrian Sampson makes his case to stay with Cubs’ pitching staff

Sampson might prove to be the kind of reclamation project that helps lift next year’s pitching staff, whether he is in the rotation or coming out of the bullpen.

By Jared Wyllys