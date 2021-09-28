Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Moon Alert

After 9 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With Mercury retrograde taking place directly opposite your sign, you are bound to hear from or run into ex-partners and old friends. In some cases, these people will show up in your dreams. This could be an opportunity for closure or clarification. “Go! And never darken my towels again!” (Groucho Marx.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This particular Mercury retrograde will be a bit maddening for you until mid-October, because it will encourage mistakes, goofy errors, delays, mixed-up communications and misplaced paperwork related to your job, your health and even your pet. Patience is your best ally!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because Mercury is your ruler, you feel every Mercury retrograde. This current Mercury retrograde is from now until mid-October. (Oy!) Expect silly errors, delays and cancellations with socializing, sports and the entertainment world. Old business with kids might be back on your plate. Old flames might also be on the scene.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The next month is an excellent time for family reunions and get-togethers because Mercury retrograde will attract family members you haven’t seen for a while. They might be sleeping on your sofa and eating from your fridge. Good luck!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next month, transportation delays might dog your steps — car problems, truck problems and bike problems. Be proactive and address anything that looks dicey. Missed buses and confused communications are also classic due to Mercury retrograde. Courage!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Mercury retrograde could create some delays and mistakes related to money, cash flow, or earnings, as well as anything that you own, i.e., your movable possessions. Checks in the mail will be late. Be careful with all your financial transactions. Be alert!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Mercury retrograde is in your sign now until mid-October, which means you will encounter delays, mixed-up communications, missed appointments, misplaced items, goofy mistakes and also run into people from your past. It’s like you’re caught in a tape loop. (Twilight Zone riff here.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are one of the signs that this current Mercury retrograde might help — a bit. You might still suffer from goofy mistakes and transportation delays; nevertheless, Mercury retrograde will help you to do research and discover answers from the past. Use it!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Many of you will hear from old friends or members of groups whom you have not been in touch with for a while because of Mercury retrograde. It’s good to have history with others. This is your chance to get together and trade lies about the bad old days.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because of the influence of Mercury retrograde, you might dream about or think about parents you haven’t seen for a while. You might also run into old bosses from the past — authority figures. This could be an opportunity to rethink things or clarify something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This particular Mercury retrograde can be helpful to you because for the next few weeks. It will make it easier for you to finish papers, manuscripts and anything that you are studying or learning, especially at school. It will also help you wrap up legal matters and anything to do with medicine.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Expect delays and confusion in matters related to taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. However, this is an excellent time (until mid-October) to check details in these areas and redo things. Not only can you improve or redo something, you can also check for past errors that could cause problems in the future.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Hilary Duff (1987) shares your birthday. You are optimistic and enthusiastic about life. You are also kind, caring and generous. Your strength is that you stick to your convictions because you believe in yourself. This is a year of service for you, which means you have to take care of yourself so that you are a good resource for others. You will improve your image this year.