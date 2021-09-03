Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Moon Alert

Wait until after 11 a.m. Chicago time to shop or make important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today at 11 a.m., the moon will enter Leo, which introduces a lovely shift for the weekend. Leo is the sign of romance, entertainment and sporting events. It’s also the sign of children. Get ready for a fun-filled time ahead!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today your attention will shift to home and family. Nevertheless, it will continue to be strong with children and fun, social outings. Expect a busy social weekend with family and fun. However, try to carve out time alone for yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon will shift into Leo, which will increase your desire to communicate to others. It might also prompt short trips and a faster pace filled with errands, appointments and increased time spent with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You have something to say!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today your focus will move to financial matters. If shopping or making financial decisions, check moon alert. Because you want to redecorate and entertain at home, these could be areas where you will make some purchases — especially for a fun weekend!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

At 11 a.m. the moon will move into your sign, which will heighten your emotional energy. You might be enthusiastic about something? Your communication style is excellent today and this weekend, which means you will charm everyone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a powerful day because the sun and Virgo are in your sign boosting your energy! Meanwhile, Mercury and Venus will promote financial deals and shopping. (Avoid these areas until 11 a.m. Note: You will enjoy pleasant solitude in beautiful surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Later today, you might have an important conversation with a female acquaintance. With Mercury in your sign along with Venus, you are keen to communicate to others and will do so successfully. You might discuss your future goals with someone?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

After 11 a.m. the moon will move to the top of your chart, which will call attention to you. (Some people will be aware of personal details about your private life. You might want to know this in case you have to do some damage control.) Plan for a social weekend ahead!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac, and as this day wears on, your desire to travel and get a change of scenery becomes stronger. Therefore, plan to do something different. In fact, plan for a getaway weekend if you can arrange this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ability to relate to bosses, parents, the police and people in authority is excellent right now. It’s good to know that after 11 a.m., you can focus on red-tape matters related to inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance issues. Very likely, things will go your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon will move opposite your sign where it will stay until late Sunday. This happens once every month, and when it occurs, it means you have to be cooperative and be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. You’ve got this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Later this day, you might have to help someone or perform a service for them. (On the West Coast, this could happen in the morning.) Be ready to be a helpful resource to someone who needs it. You will be gratified and feel a sense of reward to be able to help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Garrett Hedlund (1984) shares your birthday. You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem solver. You have a good head for business, and you like to call the shots. This is an excellent year for you because you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect promotions, kudos and applause! Yay!