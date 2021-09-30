Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful because this is an excellent day for financial negotiations because you might come out smelling like a rose. However, most of this day is a moon alert! This is not good for important financial decisions. Yikes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, so do be aware of today’s challenge. Most of this day is a moon alert. This means restrict spending to food and gas and avoid important decisions. Nevertheless, another influence encourages doing business with bosses and VIPs. Tread carefully!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid important decisions and restrict your spending to food and gas. (See moon alert.) Be careful in decisions about work-related travel and working with coworkers because you might go overboard. Do your homework but wait until tomorrow to act.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fantastic, creative day! If you work in the arts, the entertainment world or even the hospitality industry, you will come up with original, imaginative ideas. Make note of them. Write them down. After the moon alert is over, check them out. Meanwhile — socialize!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to entertain at home and enjoy the company of others. You might be tempted to do a real estate deal because it seems too good to be true. Nevertheless, a moon alert is a very bad time to sign a paper or commit to any real estate negotiations. Forewarned is forearmed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a fantastic way with words today, which is why you can sweet-talk anyone. In fact, some of you will make money from your words. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert, which will apply for most of the day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re energetic because the sun and Mars are in your sign. Furthermore, this is a fabulous money day for you. You can boost your earnings, and will enjoy spending money. However, most of this day is a moon alert, which is bad for shopping or important decisions. Be careful!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous day to entertain at home and enjoy the company of others. By all means, grab every opportunity to schmooze and relax. Check the moon alert and postpone shopping and important decisions until afterward. Enjoy!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular time for you; however, you might enjoy some solitude today. It’s a perfect day to relax and pamper yourself. After all, you can’t be all things to all people all the time. Set aside some time today just for you. Be aware of the moon alert!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a lovely day to socialize with friends and groups. You will enjoy their company and vice versa, they will be glad to see your face. However, don’t volunteer for anything. Postpone important decisions when talking to bosses and VIPs because of today’s moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel if you can and enjoy socializing with others. You make a great impression on bosses and important people today. (A romance might strike up for some.) Please be aware of the restrictions of today’s moon alert.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be focused on shared property and financial matters. You might also want to make travel plans. Nevertheless, most of today is a moon alert, which means it’s a poor day for important decisions or shopping (other than food and gas). Be careful!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eric Stoltz (1961) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, playful and friendly. You have a strong personal code by which you live. Personally, you love your creature comforts and enjoy good times socializing with others. This year is a wonderful time for you because you are getting the recognition you well deserve — kudos, promotions or some kind of acknowledgement. Enjoy this. Bravo!