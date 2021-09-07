Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do what you can to get better organized, because this will make you feel good. Many of you will also extend these efforts into doing something to improve your health, as well. (What you want to do is feel that you’re on top of your game.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

More than most signs, you like your creature comforts. Do something that pleases you today, especially in terms of pleasure, food, fun outings, sports and playful activities with others, including children. Cater to your whims. Express your creative urges!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A discussion with a parent could be significant. Certainly, you have a strong focus on home and family now, for various reasons. In part, this could be because you are dealing with increased chaos and busy activity on the home front. (Good luck!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The pace of your days has been accelerating because you’re busy. Appointments, short trips and increased time with siblings, relatives and neighbors are part of your busy schedule. However, you are unusually convincing now, and can use this to your advantage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pay attention to your cash flow, earnings and your assets right now because it’s good to get this straight in your mind. Figure out what you own and what you owe because when it comes to money and personal wealth, information is power. Get the whole picture.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Explore the possibility of getting more physical exercise because with both the sun and fiery Mars in your sign, you have energy to burn. In fact, if you don’t find a way to burn it off, it could “leak out” as grumpy complaints. Not good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Despite your desire to talk and schmooze with others, ideally, you will appreciate hiding in the wings because you need to catch your breath and take a rest. Save your strength and energy for when your birthday arrives. Then, you can par-tay!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Despite the fact that you might feel competitive with someone right now, your interaction with a friend or a group is important to you. Why not use someone as a sounding board to bounce off your hopes and dreams for the future to get their feedback?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Go after what you want today because you look excellent in the eyes of others. However, don’t make important decisions during the moon alert. This favorable influence will still be there tomorrow and the next day. You rock!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because you want to learn something new and get a change of scenery, do something different today! Talk to people from other backgrounds. Visit places you’ve never been to before. Do whatever you can to expand your horizons and feel excited about life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you have a stronger than average focus on shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances at this time, do be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Disputes in these areas might also arise. Fortunately, you are often the peacemaker.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Remember to get more sleep while the sun is opposite your sign. You will also need to be more patient with partners and close friends because fiery Mars will make it so easy to be irritated with someone. (Perhaps they are irritating.) Nevertheless, stay chill for your own peace of mind and the peace of mind of others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Evan Rachel Wood (1987) shares your birthday. You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hard-working and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You are an independent thinker with strong personal values. This year you have more zest for life! You will enjoy socializing with others and having fun. You might be more in the public eye.