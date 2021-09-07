 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Powerhouse ingredients amp up stir-fried chicken

This recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, was inspired by the popular Malaysian dish ayam paprik.

By Associated Press
Christopher Kimball/Milk Street
Mild chicken pairs perfectly with assertive seasonings, so we often search out ingredients that deliver bold, one-stroke flavor solutions. For a stir-fry packed with tons of savoriness, a combination of Chinese oyster sauce and Korean gochujang, a fermented red chili paste, delivers just that, plus a balancing, pleasant sweetness.

This recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, was inspired by the popular Malaysian dish ayam paprik. It’s a quick stir-fry with big, instant flavor thanks to those sauces, as well as bright lime zest and juice.

Often, we’re partial to chicken thighs over white meat for their richer flavor — and because they’re difficult to overcook — but this recipe cooks so quickly that chicken breast works wonderfully. And the powerhouse ingredients offer plenty of richness.

Fresno chilies add a little heat (prik means chili) that reinforces the spiciness of the gochujang; if you prefer a milder dish, use a red bell pepper instead. Serve with steamed rice.

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang
  • 2 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut crosswise into thin slices
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil
  • 4 ounces snow peas, trimmed
  • 2 large Fresno chilies OR 1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and sliced into thin strips

Directions:

1. Whisk together the oyster sauce, gochujang, and lime zest and juice. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with ¼ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

2. In a large skillet, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the chicken in an even layer and cook without stirring until lightly browned.

3. Add the snow peas and chilies, then cook, stirring, until the chicken is almost opaque throughout.

4. Add the sauce and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are crisp-tender.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

Note: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

