Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might seek out someone older or more experienced to benefit from their advice. In fact, this is a very good day for warm conversations with others. Possibly, this person is a member of a group or a professional association? (We all need all the help we can get.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re ready to work hard. In fact, you’re willing to put your comfort second to the duties and obligations that you have. Obviously, this means you will accomplish a lot today. Fortunately, coworkers will help you. You will likely be very hands-on in whatever you do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a good day to teach children or young minds. It’s also a good day to hone a skill or practice something so that you get better and better — perhaps in the arts or perhaps in sports. You’re also willing to do the necessary leg work in making plans for future socializing or vacations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This will be a practical day for you because you’re ready to be sort of tough and do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Quite likely, an important discussion with an older family relative (perhaps a parent) will take place. Of course, you’re interested in redecorating and doing home repairs.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are in a serious but commonsense frame of mind, which means discussions with others will be about practical matters. You might want to teach something important to someone? You will also be willing to study something with focus and application.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When it comes to financial matters today, you will be conservative, and play it safe. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. You will also be thrifty with your money. You won’t waste it. In fact, this is the perfect time to set up a budget.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you more sober and realistic about everything in your world. However, it also toughens you up and lets you deal patiently with considerable adversity and strain. This is why you’ll get a lot done today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to do research behind the scenes or do anything that allows you to seek out solutions to old problems or answers to old questions. You will be persevering about going after what you want to learn. You won’t give up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you will feel less inclined to talk about your feelings. In fact, you might choose to go off by yourself to evaluate and ponder something. However, someone older might offer you emotional support or give you practical suggestions. (Nice.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

When dealing with bosses and authority figures today (including parents and the police) you want commonsense answers and a practical approach to things. You’re not interested in fancy psychobabble or tricky talk. You want a doable solution.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day to study because you want practical results for your efforts. You want to learn something new, and especially, you want to learn something that will be useful for you. History or anything in the past will also have a strong attraction for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to take care of loose details with banking, taxes, shared property, insurance issues and inheritances. Your mind is focused; furthermore, you have the perseverance and the right headspace to tackle these issues.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Martin Freeman (1971) shares your birthday. You are confident and level-headed. People admire you because you are trustworthy, loyal, hard-working and reliable. (Ironically, you are a busy thinker who resists routine.) This year you will build solid foundations in your life both physically as well as intangible structures. This is also a good year to be aware of your health and take care of it.