Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to make connections with friends and people you know. It’s a good day to meet new people or partner up with people. Your ability to deal with members of the general public will be tops. Good day for beginnings!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This will be a successful day at work for you, so don’t hesitate to begin something. You will be surprised at how easy it is to get the ball rolling. Furthermore, whatever you initiate has a good chance of being profitable and beneficial.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your creative skills are hot today! This is a wonderful day for those who work in the arts or the entertainment world or with children. Vacation plans and plans for social events will go extremely well today! Meanwhile, it’s also a great day to kick back and relax with friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family conversations will be positive and mutually beneficial. In particular, it’s a good time to start new projects or encourage a family member in a certain direction. This is a great day to entertain at home or host any gathering.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your ability to inspire and enthuse others is excellent, which is why this is a wonderful day for those who write, edit, teach, act or sell. Your words will be like gold! It’s the perfect day to initiate something or begin a new project.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial matters are favored today. This is a good day to initiate something new or start a new financial project or a business. Trust your money-making ideas. Believe that what you want to do will turn out well. Meanwhile, some of you will make a major purchase that will please you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a powerful day for you! The moon is in your sign and it is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which means you feel confident and fortunate. Do not hesitate to start new ventures, talk to people, create groups or initiate anything because you will succeed! All hail, Libra!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is definitely a feel-good day for you, which is why you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Trust your instincts. Enjoy your interactions with friends, groups and associations. Respect any ideas you have for new collaborations or new projects.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day to interact with groups whether they are a small coffee klatch or a large convention because you will be successful relating to others, especially if you are kicking off a new project or starting a new group or heading off in a new direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You make a wonderful impression on others today, and, believe me, people notice you! Trust your instincts. Don’t hesitate to make your pitch to bosses or important people about new projects and new ideas. Financial ventures in particular, perhaps dealing with foreign countries will be blessed!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to make travel plans for the future. It’s also the perfect day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or anything to do with higher education. Whatever you set in motion will have a great chance for success!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Business and finance are definitely favored today. This is a good day to do fundraising or to raise money for business purposes or to contact banks and financial institutions. Even in minor ways, you will benefit from the wealth and resources of others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Michelle Williams (1980) shares your birthday. You are imaginative, open-minded and modern. Whatever you do, you do with careful precision. You are a gentle person who has compassion for others. You have a good balance between analytical reasoning and caring. This year will involve an element of change for you. It’s a year of excitement! You will strive for more personal freedom and enjoy travel opportunities!