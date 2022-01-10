Taco Bell launches Taco Lover’s Pass subscription: 30 days of tacos for $10

Here’s a subscription to chow down on: Taco Bell’s new Taco Lover’s Pass is now available nationwide.

For $10 a month, buy a pass on the fast-food chain’s mobile app to get 30 days of tacos at participating locations across the country. Pass prices vary by location and there’s a choice of seven tacos each day.

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Zipporah Allen, Taco Bell chief digital officer, said in a statement.

In September, Taco Bell tested the pass in Tucson, Arizona. The chain said 20% of the pass holders were new to Taco Bell Rewards program.

Being a Taco Bell Rewards member is needed to sign up for the subscription and redeem the tacos.

With the loyalty program, members can earn points toward rewards for free food with restaurant and online orders. The chain also offers members exclusive access to digital-only items and early access to new menu items.

Taco Bell Taco Lover’s Pass

The pass is only for sale through Taco Bell’s app. The chain says after buying the pass, “a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem.”

With the pass, choose from one of seven select tacos each day for 30 consecutive days starting on the date of pass purchase: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

According to the fine print, pass price may vary by pickup location you select and the tacos need to be redeemed through the Taco Bell mobile app for in-restaurant pickup at participating locations. Taco Bell confirmed that the pass can also be redeemed on orders picked up at the drive-thru.

You can only redeem one taco with the pass each day. Learn more about the subscription at Tacobell.com/taco-lovers-pass.

Free Taco Bell taco for joining Taco Bell Rewards

For joining Taco Bell Rewards, new members can get a free Doritos Locos Tacos offer for a limited time. The signup offer rotates.

Sign up on the app or at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Contributing: Brett Molina, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com