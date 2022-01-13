Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Conversations with your daily contacts are important to you. You won’t take them casually. You want something real and genuine to take place, not superficial chitchat about the weather. (Although lately, the weather is not that superficial.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have money on your mind. This is why you might be focused on your possessions. You might want to clean something or repair it or take care of it in some way. You might feel possessive and not want to lend something to someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. However, the upside is this: for two days every month when the moon is in your sign, your luck slightly improves! Try it. Ask the universe for a favor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you prefer to play things low-key or work behind the scenes because it feels better. You feel more comfortable. Safer. (You like to have a warm feeling in your tummy.) Therefore, stay out of the limelight. Find a cubbyhole to do your work. Get cozy with a fun snack.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today your interactions with friends and groups are more important. A conversation with a friend might be significant. Perhaps this person will spur you to reassess your goals? You might also give further thought to your relationship to a group. (“Are these my people?”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For two days every month, the moon sits at the very top of your chart, which calls attention to you. In particular, bosses, parents and the police notice you more than usual. (Hmmm, good to know.) Eyes are on you, so be aware in case you have to do some damage control.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you long to travel or do something to expand your horizons. You’re hungry for life, and adventure, and exciting experiences! If you can travel, by all means, do so. If not, go someplace you’ve never been before. Shake things up a little. Talk to people you would normally never see.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your emotional experiences are more intense than usual. For example, you might attract people to you who are powerful and intense. Possibly, you desire something that belongs to someone else? You might feel envious or jealous. (Relax. We’ve all been there.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the moon is directly opposite your sign, it means you will turn your attention to your most personal relationships: spouses, close friends and partners. You might be a bit needy. Conflicts will be more emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Take a moment to think things through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Very likely, you will have to set aside some part of your day to perform a service for someone or do a favor for them or work on their behalf. This doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr. It’s just what’s happening. You might also give more thought to your health today or to a pet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! You want to play and socialize with others. Sports events, fun activities with kids, social outings, movies, the theater, long lunches and dinners with friends will be great choices. Romance might make your heart go pitter patter.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you will be happy to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings because it feels good. You will also welcome an opportunity to do some navel gazing and take stock of your life and what’s happening at the moment. (It’s good to check in now and then.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Patrick Dempsey (1966) shares your birthday. You are so focused you’re driven to achieve what you want to do. You’re smart, hard-working and organized. This allows you to accomplish a lot. This is a quieter, slower-paced year with a stronger focus on partnerships and close friendships. Take time out for yourself to focus on your needs.