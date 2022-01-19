 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Valerie Bertinelli writes of acceptance, empowerment in compelling ‘Enough Already’

Throughout the collection of essays, the actress and Food Network star gives insight into her self-doubt, relationship with rocker Eddie Van Halen and the troubles plaguing her second marriage.

By Erin Jensen | USA TODAY
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli is learning to ignore her inner critic.

Her journey to self-acceptance inspired her new book ”Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” (available now). Throughout the collection of essays giving insight into her self-doubt, relationship with rocker Eddie Van Halen and the troubles plaguing her second marriage, the actress and Food Network star also documents her preoccupation with her size. At 13, she started weighing herself twice daily “without ever being happy or satisfied with the number I see.” Dieting began at 15, her age when her television show “One Day at a Time” premiered.

Bertinelli, 61, says that shedding her old ways of thinking is a process, as a connection between weight and worth was formed early on.

“I learned at a very, very young age that gaining weight made me unlovable,” she says. “I watched my dad not love my mother as much when she gained weight. I had an elementary school teacher point at my belly and say ’You’d better watch that.’ Before that, I wasn’t even aware of my body. I’m doing my best to get that and scrape it all out of me. But it takes time.”

This cover image released b Harvest shows “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli.&nbsp;
This cover image released b Harvest shows “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli.
AP

“Enough Already” also served as a vessel for Bertinelli’s anguish after the death of her first husband, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Van Halen. Bertinelli began writing the book just weeks after the guitarist died Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

“I wasn’t expecting to write a book about grief when I started it, but I was in the thick of it,” she says. “It actually ended up being very cathartic to write about it.”

Bertinelli writes of the “instantaneous and mutual” attraction the two experienced upon meeting backstage at a Van Halen concert and the enduring love they shared, even after they separated in 2001 after 20 years of marriage.

“Ed and I grew even closer together,” she reveals in “Enough Already. ”We couldn’t live with each other, but we found it impossible to live completely apart.”

She refers to him in the book as a “soulmate,” but he isn’t her only one. ”I think we meet up with with souls that we’re meant to work through things together,” she says, explaining that she believes part of the pair’s purpose was to bring into the world their only child, musician Wolfgang Van Halen (aka Wolfie), 30.

“I can’t make people understand this, because it’s so personal, but I’ve never felt love like that,” she says. “Even through all of the horrible stuff that we did to each other, there were so many more good things. I just don’t feel like I’ve ever been loved like that, in that way, from anybody else. I just feel a connection with Ed that I’ve never really felt with anyone else.”

She says even that powerful four-letter word doesn’t suffice: “Love isn’t a big enough word for the feeling that Ed felt for me, and that I felt for him.”

While Bertinelli writes at length of her first marriage, stories involving her second husband, Tom Vitale, are scarce. Bertinelli filed for legal separation in November after a decade of marriage.

“I tried to be really sensitive to Tom and (Van Halen’s wife until his death, Janie Liszewski) because they’re private people, and I don’t want to tell their story,” Bertinelli says. ”I was just trying to tell the story between me and Ed without being hurtful.”

She describes the decision to split with Vitale in ”Enough Already” as ”a slow, painful one. But we have drifted from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences can’t be fixed. He is a good man who is going through many of the same issues that I have faced: What can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life? Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What has he learned? And what does he do differently going forward? The paths we thought we were on changed.”

Bertinelli says that the separation ”has nothing to do with Ed” and that her marriage troubles began five years ago.

Bertinelli says she and Vitale are “friendly” today. “I only want the best for him, but I think I need to be alone,” she says. “I don’t know what will happen, but right now I just need to be alone.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

LISTEN: Mailbag, When Sides Collide preview | No Shot Clock, Episode 132

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien break down the week in high school basketball.

By Michael O'Brien

Before pullout from Afghanistan, U.S. watchdog warned Afghan air force would collapse

Months before President Joe Biden announced the end to America’s longest war, a classified, year-old watchdog report warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without U.S. aid, training and American maintenance.

By Kathy Gannon | AP

Michigan agrees to $490 million settlement over sexual abuse by university doctor

A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexually abusing them.

By Mike Householder | Associated Press and Larry Lage | Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Lusia Harris dies at 66

Harris helped Delta State University win three straight national titles in the 1970s and earned a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. Harris was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 as the first Black woman to earn that honor.

By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press

Gunman wounded by University of Chicago police officer refused repeated commands to drop weapon, even after hit by bullet

The new details of the shooting were released Wednesday by the University of Chicago.

By David Struett and Sophie Sherry

Man dies in triple shooting in West Woodlawn

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire