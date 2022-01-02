 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is exact in Capricorn at 12:33 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the best day all year to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? It’s also the perfect day to think how you can improve your relationship with parents, bosses and authority figures. Ideas?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon is the perfect day to think about what travel you might take this year to enrich your life. In the same vein, what further education will improve your job or enhance your world? Think about this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon occurring at the beginning of the year is the perfect time for you to think about how to get out of debt and organize matters related to inheritances, taxes, debt, shared property and your relationship with the wealth of others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today’s new moon is the perfect opportunity to think how you can improve your closest relationships. After all, there’s always room for improvement. What are a few things you might do?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use today’s new moon to think how you can get better organized. Not only can you get better organized in your day-to-day world, you can get better organized in your approach to how to improve your health. Why not have it all? Why have less?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As this year begins, today’s new moon urges you to think more carefully about the balance you have in your life between work and play. We are more work-oriented then people in Europe, for example. But less work-oriented than people in Japan. It’s all relative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s new moon takes place at the bottom of your chart, which means it’s the best day of the year to think about what you can do to improve your home so that you like it better or that it functions better. And likewise, what can you do to improve your relations with family members? This is an opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Human beings are gregarious creatures. We need to be seen, and to see others. We also need to talk to each other. We need this stimulation. Today’s new moon is the perfect opportunity to think about your style of communicating to others. Do you wait for others to speak first? Do you initiate conversations?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The new moon today is a great chance to think about your money scene. What are your earnings? What are your expenditures? How does your financial report card look? Meanwhile, are you taking care what you own? Or do your possessions own you?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the new moon is in your sign. The next new moon in your sign will be December 23. These are two of the best days of the year to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image you offer to your world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day for some quiet time if you can find a chance to give yourself this treat. Meditation, yoga, a walk, or time spent alone will give you a chance to ground yourself and sort out some priorities. (Gotta know what matters.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The new moon today is a perfect time to think about the friends you have. Do you hang out with quality people? Do your friends have your back? Friendships are important. Studies indicate good friendships can actually promote your health.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Taye Diggs (1971) shares your birthday. You are a hard-working, dedicated person. You are also warm and generous to others. You are particularly caring and generous to loved ones. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be wrapping up situations and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life to prepare for new beginnings next year.

