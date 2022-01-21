COPA chief apologizes again for recommending three-day suspension for slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French

In an apparent attempt to salvage her troubled nomination, the head of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability publicly apologized on Friday — for the second time — for recommending a three-day suspension for slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

In remarks to the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, Andrea Kersten stressed that COPA’s recommendation that French be suspended for failing to activate her body-worn camera when she showed up at the botched raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young in 2019 was “not posthumous.”

It was made on April 27, 2021 — more than three months before French, 29, was fatally shot and her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was critically wounded after they pulled over an SUV with expired plates at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Kersten nevertheless acknowledged that there is considerable opposition to her nomination and that it stems in large part from the suspension recommendation for French and, for that, she sincerely apologized.

“I have profound regret and sadness that the work of our agency has in any way hurt the French family and those who mourn her. And I have and will continue to work steadfastly to ensure that a situation like this never happens again,” Kersten said, reading from prepared remarks that reiterated the apology she delivered at the November Police Board meeting.

“There is more that COPA could have done to message publicly the timeline and circumstances surrounding Officer French.”

COPA is compelled by city ordinance to “make reports open to public inspection” and can “only redact information to the extent it is exempted from disclosure” by the Freedom of Information Act.

That argument didn’t fly with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who called it the “height of tone-deafness” but handed Kersten the permanent job four days later while demanding she publicly apologize to the French family.

On Friday, Kersten argued that transparency is “vital to public trust” and that it “only works when it is consistent. … You must do it the same way, even when it is uncomfortable or hard.”

But, she said, “The circumstances of this case have clearly indicated the need for further discussion and clarification around how our city wants transparency to function. I would welcome a conversation to examine a process for ensuring that a situation like this never happens again.”

In a letter to Lightfoot just minutes before the Kersten appointment, 20 alderpersons said they were “vehemently opposed” to Kersten because of the suspension recommendation for a slain officer widely hailed as a hero.

“In these days of civil unrest and rising crime, we need someone at the helm of COPA who possesses the emotional and practical intelligence to navigate the many volatile situations they will face in this role. … All this report does is further alienate our Chicago police officers at a time when it is imperative that we begin rebuilding their trust in this administration and in the people who are supposed to have their backs,” their letter stated.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) exercised his right at president pro temp to join the Public Safety Committee for Friday’s confirmation vote. But, the larger question is whether Kersten’s double apology will be enough to secure 26 votes on the City Council floor even if she makes it out of committee.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) vowed again Friday to do “everything in my power to cash in every chip I can with friends” to block Kersten’s appointment.

“She will not have the votes on the floor. I believe this is gonna be unprecedented. This will be the first time ever that a mayoral appointee will not get the appointment. I’ve been very supportive of the mayor in my three years together. But this is one time. This is the first time in my career I will have ever went against a mayoral appointee,” Sposato said.

“The apology is way too late. Whether she apologized to me for reporting me to the Board of Ethics four years ago. Whether she apologizes about Ella French. It’s totally unacceptable. And I believe I have the votes. I believe you’ll see history in the making. This will probably be the first time ever that a mayoral appointee will not make it through.”

Sposato branded Kersten’s double apology disingenuous. He noted that she had three months to correct the COPA report that so offended French’s grieving family.

“There could have been an addendum attached to it. It could have been redacted. A lot of things could have been done to say, unfortunately, this was done three months ago but that was never done,” Sposato said.

“Now, it’s time for you to get this job. Now, you’re apologizing for everything.”