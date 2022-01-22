Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. Initially, you might have disputes with coworkers or with someone about something that is related to your health. Make no important decisions during the moon alert. Later in the day, you have to cooperate with others. At least, listen to them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents have to be patient with their kids. Likewise, romantic partners have to be patient with each other because things can get testy. Fortunately, after the moon alert, everything falls into place and you can get work done. (Whew.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid family disputes, especially in the middle of the day. Agree to nothing important during the moon alert. Afterward, as the day wears on, it becomes more playful and sociable. You will seek out fun diversions and enjoy lighthearted activities with kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Patience is the antidote to anger. Keep this in mind because it’s easy to be irritated or angry with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. However, anger serves no purpose other than to make everyone miserable. Remember this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money disputes might arise. Furthermore, shopping and important decisions should be avoided during the moon alert. Afterwards, things will tend to mellow and you will be eager to enjoy pleasant conversations with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For part of this day, the moon is in your sign but it is also at odds with fiery Mars, which will make you argumentative. Or you might attract someone who wants to fight? (Gulp.) Either way, stay chill. Avoid important decisions during the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

After the moon alert today, the moon will move into your sign, which will be empowering for you. However, it will also make you more excitable and more emotional. Since you have the upper hand, do what you can to keep the peace. (You don’t like the stress of confrontation.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might be doing a slow boil because you’re angry about something, but you feel you can’t speak up. After the moon alert is over, you will tell it like it is when talking to a friend or a group. Stay calm and rational until then.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have trouble dealing with authority figures, parents and bosses today, especially in the middle of the day. Don’t make a big deal about anything because it will be pointless during the moon alert. Afterwards, talk to a friend or a group.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Avoid controversial subjects today because they will quickly disintegrate into arguments, especially during the moon alert. You don’t need this. After the moon alert is over, you will be high visibility and people will notice you. Do be aware of this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial disputes or disputes about shared property might be aggravating today. Nevertheless, do not agree to anything important during the moon alert. Be smart. Once the moon alert is over, you will be open to exploring new ideas and new ways of doing things.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with partners and close friends might be contentious today. Avoid this conflict if you can. However, after the moon alert is over, you can confidently discuss shared property and financial matters, because, as this day wears on, it gets better and better.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Restaurateur, author, TV personality Guy Fieri (1968) shares your birthday. You are free-spirited and full of original ideas. You stand up for your beliefs and will often fight for the underdog. You are modern thinking, multitalented, kind and generous. This year will be more slowly paced and gentler with a stronger focus on relationships. Trust your intuition this year. Take time to concentrate on your own needs and what brings you happiness.