Big on open water: Big northern pike from the Des Plaines River shows there is more than ice fishing

Dan Kiska caught his “one decent bite” last Wednesday with a “beast” of a northern pike from the Des Plaines River.

“This time a year, you go out hoping for one decent bite and today I got more than what I expected,” Kiska messaged.

His message made me think about how many “beast” northern pike may be caught around Chicago. I would put the Des Plaines River high among the waters with a chance to latch into one of those beasts. Not sure what which I would rate No. 1, but my top four would be Des Plaines River, Kankakee River, Chicago lakefront and Mazonia SFWA.

