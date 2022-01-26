Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day, especially if you want to take care of red-tape details about insurance matters, shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Roll up your sleeves and dig in! You have the motivation; furthermore, someone with power and influence has your back. (“Thanks, Mom.”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because the moon is directly opposite your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It’s no biggie. In two weeks, when the moon is in your sign, someone will have to go more than halfway when dealing with you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This can be a productive day for you. You are motivated to get organized and get your ducks in a row. It’s a good day to review previous work, especially in areas related to the wealth and resources of others, including taxes and debt. Review things and wrap them up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a playful day for you, which is why you would rather relax and enjoy the company of others instead of working. Do be patient with partners and close friends because it’s easy to be irritated. And of course, old friends are back in the picture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A discussion with a female relative might be significant. You want to keep a low profile because you want to cocoon at home. Nevertheless, someone might draw you out. (And you’re actually motivated to get stuff done.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you want to get organized; yet, you also want to play. No matter what happens, in conversation with others, you want them to give you the real deal. You don’t want to be brushed off by superficial chitchat. Not today. “What’s the scoop?”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Two different influences are at play today. On one hand, you feel light-hearted, fun-loving and prankish. You might also be involved with an old flame. (Oh my.) On the other hand, you have different fingers. Part of you wants to get serious about financial matters and values.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because the moon is in your sign, you feel heightened emotions. Conversations with others will be important; fortunately, they’ll be pleasant. (There is no ignoring that relatives and family you haven’t seen for a while are back in your world.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you’re happy to keep a low profile, because, let’s face it, it’s been a busy, fast-paced time; plus, you’ve been dealing with delays, silly goof-ups and transportation problems. No wonder you will welcome a rest from the insane busyness around you. (Whew!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

With a handful of planets in your sign, you’re pumped! Financial issues are on your mind; however, today, a conversation with a female friend or a member of a group could be important. This person might influence your future goals? “Eh wot?”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You continue to shine with the sun in your sign. And today, the moon is at the top of your chart, which draws attention to you. People seem to know personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Nevertheless, with the sun in your sign, you will can call the shots. People defer to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Lately, you’re happy to work alone or behind the scenes. That’s because the sun is “waiting” before it enters your sign when your birthday arrives. Nevertheless, today the idea of travel and doing something different appeals. You want a bit of adventure and stimulation!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Hockey player Wayne Gretzky (1961) shares your birthday. You are energetic, bold and courageous. You are also warm-hearted and generous to loved ones. In particular, you form very strong connections with those who are close to you. This year will be more light-hearted and more sociable. You will be helpful to others. You might also do a personal makeover this year.