Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3:15 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You know what you want today and you intend to go after it. (And when Aries people go after what they want, they get it!) Fortunately, because you look successful and popular, doors will open for you. Oh yes, everyone likes a winner. (But you know this.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Strive for diplomacy today to balance the fact that you might be adamant in your views, especially about politics, religion or racial matters. (Remember: People don’t hear you when you’re yelling. They really perk up when you whisper.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day for wheeling and dealing, especially regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. Whatever happens, you will come out smelling like a rose. People are prepared to cater to you because you look successful and affluent. (Appearances are everything.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a good day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend or partner. No doubt, your discussion will be passionate on the sides of both parties, and will expand your world or lead to travel plans or resolution to legal matters. Exciting possibilities!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Work-related travel might be in the books for you. You’re keen to work hard; and you’re just as keen to delegate to others, as well. This is a good day to ask for support, an increased budget, or supplies from other sources because you will likely get what you want. (Timing is everything.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a playful, flirtatious day! Enjoy interacting with others. Likewise, enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Today you feel competitive and eager to make your mark. You will impress partners, close friends and members of the general public. Romance is blessed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you can make improvements to where you live. (You like your home relatively “pulled together.” Too much mess is distressing.) Whatever you do to tidy things swill be worth the effort because people might drop by today. Or you might be involved with a group online?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your mind is very sharp today, which is why you’ll be quick to see the subtext of things. This will also make you effective in all your communications with others. (Great for sales, acting, teaching and promoting.) Because you’re in a positive frame of mind, you’re thinking big!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have excellent money-making ideas today, which is why you’re ready to run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. Give yourself some credit because your money-making ideas and negotiations could yield future profits or wealth for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your engines are revved! You’re eager to talk to others, especially to share your point of view about things. Because your enthusiasm is contagious, you will have no trouble inspiring the troops. Once you speak, people will be ready to jump on your bandwagon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will bust your buns today doing important research because you have the mental energy to do this. Your mind is curious, sharp and very active. Furthermore, whatever you discover will make you feel elated and satisfied with a sense of accomplishment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to talk to friends and groups because you can enthuse others to do your bidding. They will listen to you because you will put so much of yourself into what you have to say. Furthermore, what you say will be inspiring and hopeful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV host, businesswoman, actress Oprah Winfrey (1954) shares your birthday. You are philosophical, and you value your independence. You are driven to accomplish your goals. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be completing things and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life. Time to take inventory. How well are you doing at the art of living?