Reckless homicide charges filed in crash that killed woman, injured baby and man

Reckless homicide charges have been filed for an accident that killed a woman and injured a baby and a man in Gresham on the South Side in September.

Amari Brown, 23, was arrested Sunday by the fugitive apprehension task force. He was due in bond court Monday.

The accident happened Sept. 28 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue. Police say a Chevy Impala was crossing the intersection on 81st Street when a Chrysler 300 on Racine ran a light and struck the car.

The Chrysler spun out and struck a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a business, according to police and Chicago fire officials.

The woman, Malinda Massey, 52, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead,.

The man driving the Chevy suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. An infant riding inside the car was also hospitalized in serious condition, fire officials said.