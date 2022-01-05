Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions all day until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In many ways, this is an easy-going day; nevertheless, there is an indecisive quality to things. Things are lively and yet, vague. However, it’s a good day to let your hair down and have a frank conversation with a friend or a member of a group. Both parties will be ready to tell it like it is.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police in particular, really notice you. Be aware of this because you don’t want to be busted about anything. Well, who does?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have an urge to do something different because you want some adventure! You don’t want to be bored. This is why you will jump at any opportunity to travel or to learn something new or meet people who are fascinating, especially if they have an exotic background.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful today because you will probably deal with financial matters related to inheritances, shared property, insurance matters and such; however, most of this day is a moon alert. Therefore, avoid signing papers or making important decisions. Wait until it is over to act — or shop. (Except for food and gas.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

For most of today, the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. Quite literally, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with people. However, two weeks from now, when the moon is in your sign, people will have to come to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have to put the interests of someone else before your own today, or perform a duty or a service for someone. Be aware that this day will be plagued by shortages, delays and minor frustrations. That’s because of the moon alert. Courage!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Good news! You love the arts and beautiful things, and today is a wonderful day for creative activities because it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. Take a long lunch. Enjoy social outings, including sports and playful times with kids. Tap into your creative urges!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and enjoy hanging out and relaxing among familiar surroundings. Family conversations will be unusually frank and revealing. Nevertheless, postpone important decisions until this evening.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a poor day to make important decisions or shop because of the moon alert. Nevertheless, you have a strong urge to be busy and to be out there running errands, doing appointments and talking to everyone. Tread carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite your focus on financial matters today, this is a poor day to make financial decisions or do financial negotiations. It’s also a poor day to shop for anything other than food and gas until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a loosey-goosey day for you because most of this day is a moon alert in your sign. This is why you will feel a bit adrift and certainly indecisive. However, you might come up with original, creative ideas! Write them down to ponder them later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Play things low-key today, if you can. Work alone or behind the scenes because this will feel most comfortable for you, even though this is a popular time for you. After 6:30 p.m. Chicago time, you’ll become energized!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress January Jones (1978) shares your birthday. You are multitalented and versatile in whatever you choose to do. You are hard-working, focused and you take pride in your accomplishments. You are a leader. Sometimes you’re impulsive. Good news! This year will be more social and fun-loving! Let your hair down, relax and enjoy the company of others. Have good times with old friends.