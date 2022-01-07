Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day! That’s why it will be easy to get along with others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. In fact, relations with people in authority are so good you might develop a crush on your boss? Someone will ask for your creative advice about something.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You would love to travel somewhere exotic. You want adventure and stimulation. A pleasant escape. Some of you might also develop a crush on someone who is “different” or from another culture.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone might do a favor for you or give you a gift. Financial situations will also favor you. (Ask for a loan.) It’s also a good time to discuss an inheritance or how to divide something. However, do not negotiate after 4 p.m. Chicago time.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People feel warm-hearted, which is why you will enjoy talking to partners, close friends and members of the general public. Someone might feel sympathetic toward you, or, vice versa, you might feel sympathetic toward them. A mutual appreciation society.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with co-workers will be warm and cordial, which is why this is a good day to ask for someone’s help or assistance. You will also enjoy making your workspace look more attractive. Some of you will be involved with your pet. You might have a good idea about how to improve your health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day to socialize! Enjoy a long lunch. Meet friends for Happy Hour. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids if possible. (Different areas experience restrictions.) Do what pleases you so that you enjoy a good time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home! Invite the gang over for pizza and beer or quiche and wine — whatever is your pleasure. You might tweak your digs and do some redecorating because you want your home to be happy and comfortable. This is why you want to share it with someone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you will appreciate your surroundings more than usual. Look around you. Not only will you appreciate the beauty of your environment, you will also appreciate the people in your life. You realize how much you are loved.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day because in one way, it’s good for business and financial negotiations. However, the minute the moon alert begins (4 p.m. Chicago time) all bets are off. After that, do your homework but agree to nothing important. Nevertheless, you will attract favors and money to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to buy wardrobe items for yourself, except for the fact that the moon alert begins at 4 p.m. Chicago time. Don’t shop for clothing after those times. But if you shop beforehand, you will like what you buy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you because you need a breather. It’s end of the week and you need time off for good behavior. Therefore, grab your favorite drink and snack and hide somewhere so that you can relax in comfort.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Relations with others are warm and cozy, which is why this is a great day to hang out with friends. It’s also a good day to relate to groups and organizations. In fact, things are so cozy, a friend could become a lover.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Nicolas Cage (1964) shares your birthday. You respect tradition; nevertheless, you call your own shots and do things their own way. You have the patience and perseverance to deal with difficult situations. Personally, you are a helpful person. This year holds exciting changes for you! You might make important decisions that lead to new directions because your personal freedom is important to you.