Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions after 4:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pretty solid week on the whole; however, today it’s easy for you to overestimate something or promise more than you can deliver. Be aware of this before you volunteer for anything or make an important commitment. Resist that impulse!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The moon is in your sign, which brings you a little bit of extra good luck. This means you will be supported and fortified in your efforts to get your job done. Form working units or work with groups to get the best results. Don’t be overly ambitious. Be realistic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is dancing with Jupiter, which increases your optimism and confidence. This is a good thing. (However, it is possible that things look a bit better than they really are.) Keep this in mind if you’re doing financial transactions or making promises to someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family discussions are upbeat today! Perhaps you are excited about home repairs or redecorating projects or entertaining because you do have a strong focus on home and family. You might be feeding a gang! Be careful about overestimating something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are the optimist. You might begin by having such a busy schedule, it will be difficult to do everything including short trips, errands, appointments and talking to siblings, relatives and daily contacts. Oh yes, you want it all! Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might be focused on financial matters and business negotiations, including a major purchase, perhaps. If this is the case, be careful about going overboard, or expecting too much, or going along with something that looks too good to be true. Maybe it is.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a happy, upbeat day for you. Not only is the sun in your sign, but Mercury is in your sign as well, dancing with lucky Jupiter. Today you will be full of grand thinking and be quick to see the big picture. Others will see you as competent, even cocksure. (Nobody likes smug.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a feel-good day for you because you have a warm feeling in your tummy about things. It’s a relatively low-key day for you, which is why you will prefer working alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you feel optimistic and confident about whatever you’re doing. Order in your favorite take out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with friends or groups will be positive today. If you are involved in a conference, or any kind of planning session, or important discussions, you’re ready to think big! All this is well and good but do not forget about the little details. Remember: What the big print giveth, the small print taketh away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for discussions with parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and even the police because people feel forgiving, warm-hearted and ready to help if they can. Therefore, ask for help if you need it. More than likely, you will get it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be excited about ambitious travel plans today. Similarly, this is an excellent day to pursue opportunities in publishing, the media, higher education and anything connected with medical or legal matters. Do not overlook details!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a good money day for you. In discussions about how to divide or share something, you will probably come out smelling like a rose. However, do remember not to give away the farm. Protect your interests.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Iris Apatow (2002) shares your birthday today. You are friendly and multitalented. People are charmed by you. Sometimes your enthusiasm tempts you to go overboard. This is an exciting year for you because it is the beginning of a new cycle. Expect adventure, new beginnings and major changes. Be ready to open any door!

