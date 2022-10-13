Bucktown man arrrows a good buck on opening day in southern Illinois

Mark Kelly of the Bucktown neighborhood in Chicago starts Buck of the Week early with a buck taken opening day of archery season in Illinois.

“Long time listener, first time caller,” he emailed. “This 11-pointer came in just after 6 p.m. with two other bucks leading the way. Taken at 25 yards on southern Illinois public land.”

By his opening quip, I take it he listens to as much sports-talk radio as I do.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

