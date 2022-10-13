The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Oak Park police in standoff with armed person

Police were called to an apartment building where an occupant was reportedly armed and barricaded inside.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_108922709.jpg

Police were called Thursday morning to the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, where a person was armed and barricaded.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon.

The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.

Further information on the incident was not immediately released.

merlin_108922763.jpg

Oak Park police and Cook County sheriff’s deputies respond to a report of a person barricaded inside Thursday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Oak Park Fire Department and Cook County sheriff’s office are helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

