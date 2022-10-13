Oak Park police in standoff with armed person

Police in west suburban Oak Park were involved in a standoff with a person barricaded inside a building Thursday afternoon.

The incident began about 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue, when officers responded to “reports of an individual armed and barricaded” inside an apartment, Oak Park police said. Residents were advised to avoid the area.

Further information on the incident was not immediately released.

Oak Park police and Cook County sheriff’s deputies respond to a report of a person barricaded inside Thursday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Oak Park Fire Department and Cook County sheriff’s office are helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

