The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

The real ‘Mothman’ or merely a Halloween costume? A spooky Chicago icon makes an appearance

Can we count this as a “Mothman” sighting?

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE The real ‘Mothman’ or merely a Halloween costume? A spooky Chicago icon makes an appearance
The Mothman seemingly doing his taxes.

The “Mothman” apparently didn’t win the costume contest, which makes sense if it’s not actually a costume.

Screenshot via Twitter user @thebrewedcoffee

A spooky sighting over the weekend has reignited some interest in a Chicago urban legend that wreaked havoc on the internet over the last decade.

The “Mothman” legend, after decades of random alleged sightings around the country, picked up steam in the Chicago area in 2011 when reports of a giant, flying, winged humanoid began surfacing.

WBEZ tried unsuccessfully to track down the mystery of the “Mothman” back in 2019. They did, however, break it down with a case file of the legend. You can learn more on the history of the “Mothman” here.

The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, hosted a Halloween event over the weekend. One attendee appeared to be dressed as the “Mothman,” completing the look with the trademark glowingred eyes. Either that, or it’s the real “Mothman.”

A tweet later on in the evening confirmed a spotting out in the wild, though we cannot confirm whether it was the same one.

“Chicago, the mothman is real and I know because I yelled ‘are you the mothman’ from across the street and they yelled back ‘yes’ and then disappeared into the night,” tweeted Nina Corcoran.

In WBEZ’s past coverage, some of the “Mothman’s” behaviors are described as “Screaming, flying toward lake, disappearing, going real fast, portenting, looking at people with eyeballs.”

And in this tweet posted Saturday, a new behavior: posing for pictures with fans.

Where did it come from? Will it strike again in another Chicago neighborhood this spooky season? Only time will tell.

Next Up In News
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered church delayed
Former CEO of Schubas, Lincoln Hall pleads guilty to secretly recording nanny, others in the nude
Lightfoot campaign raises $1 million in three months — but spends more than half of it
Provident Hospital to begin accepting ambulances again
West Ridge store owner killed in robbery remembered as ‘compassionate and hardworking man’
Gone to the pig races
The Latest
Obama_Early_Voting_Chicago.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Barack y Michelle Obama votan temprano en Chicago
Los Obama se encuentran en la ciudad durante unos días para asistir a eventos de la Fundación Obama.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls ready to tip-off season in Miami, and prove they can beat elite
With Patrick Williams now officially named the starting power forward on Tuesday, and a veteran core around him, the Bulls know if they want to be taken seriously this season, it starts on South Beach.
By Joe Cowley
 
Police, workers and officials from the city’s Department of Buildings look at a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta.
News
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered church delayed
A group of protesters continues to resist a plan to move a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta from the now-closed St. Adalbert Church to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, which is about a mile away.
By Michael Loria
 
Schubas Tavern
Crime
Former CEO of Schubas, Lincoln Hall pleads guilty to secretly recording nanny, others in the nude
Michael Johnston pleaded guilty to a single count of unauthorized videotaping and was sentenced to probation.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Lori Lightfoot on election night in April 2019.
City Hall
Lightfoot campaign raises $1 million in three months — but spends more than half of it
The mayor spent $607,449 of the $1 million she raised during the three-month period ending Sept. 30. Insiders call that a “burn rate,” and it could cause problems for her when the race shifts into high gear.
By Fran Spielman
 