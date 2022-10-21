The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

CTA updating rail schedules; says goal is improving trackers, service

CTA has been inundated with complaints from riders, and elected officials over unreliable service, inaccurate transit trackers and extended wait times for trains.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE CTA updating rail schedules; says goal is improving trackers, service
A CTA train approaches the Adams and Wabash station in the Loop last month.

The CTA says a new rail schedule that takes effect Sunday will help stop inconsistencies with its tracker system.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The CTA is adjusting its rail schedules to better fit with its current workforce, in hopes of addressing concerns over inconsistent service.

The new weekday and weekend schedules, which take effect Sunday, reflect “our efforts to provide consistent and more reliable service,” CTA president Dorval Carter Jr was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the transit agency.

“To be clear, this is just a start: We recognize there is more work to do. But we are moving in the right direction and will continue to make additional adjustments to further improve service reliability and consistency,” the statement continued.

This is the second time in as many months the CTA has adjusted its rail schedule, but the agency said this update is permanent — unlike the one announced last month.

CTA has been inundated with complaints from riders, elected officials and mayoral candidates over unreliable service. Some commuters have been left waiting on trains and buses for extended periods.

The situation has gotten so dire, one coalition of riders began to independently monitor trains on the Blue Line, checking actual arrivals against the CTA’s posted schedule. Buses and trains that show up on CTA trackers — but never actually arrive when the tracker indicates they should — have been dubbed “ghosts.”

CTA’s online tracker relies on both the printed schedule information and real-time GPS data. With the adjusted schedules, the CTA said it expects fewer “ghost” trains.

The transit agency has argued the root of the problem is that it simply doesn’t have enough workers to operate the trains. The CTA said it is trying to overcome the “Great Resignation” — a term for the phenomenon that has hit many employers during the pandemic, as people reassess their jobs and their work-life balance.

Addressing the workforce problem is the only real long-term solution, according to the CTA.

Similar schedule changes were made in September on select routes, but those were temporary. Permanent schedule changes are negotiated between the CTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 — the union representing rail operators — twice a year. Once a new schedule is negotiated, the “pick” process begins, as operators choose the routes, days and hours they all work.

This new schedule doesn’t reduce total hours of service on any line, and overnight service will continue on the two lines where it is offered (Blue and Red).

Some rush periods and midday services will see longer wait times, according to the CTA, but the goal is “providing more consistent rail service throughout the day.”

The Yellow Line, running from Howard Street to Skokie, is the only line that won’t see weekday schedule changes.

CTA will look at improving CTA bus services with similar schedule adjustments some time this winter, after negotiations and a “pick” process with union representing bus drivers.

Next Up In News
Man charged with 2020 killing of transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex
Inside AT&T’s alleged ‘conspiracy’ to bribe powerbrokers at the Illinois Capitol
Youths demand money for mental health, protest increased funding for police
After successful fundraising, Democrats have zero excuses for failure
Woman charged with killing 87-year-old mother in CHA senior apartment on South Side
Chicago public health officials announce 2 monkeypox deaths
The Latest
Courtney Eshay Key
Crime
Man charged with 2020 killing of transgender woman he allegedly solicited for sex
On Friday, Judge Charles Beach ordered a 62-year-old held without bail on a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 25, 2020, slaying of Courtney Eshay Key.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Assin Manso Slave River in Ghana, which was once a slave market.
Columnists
‘The Woman King’ could not overcome the truth of the Agojie’s brutality, depravity, inhumanity
I applaud any portrayal of Black female power. But misinformation and the glorification of an unquestionable evil that romanticizes the Agojie as superheroes is unforgivable.
By John W. Fountain
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bulls guard Zach LaVine all set to make his season debut on Saturday
LaVine missed the first two games of the season - both on the road - as the team has been dealing with managing his left knee and the schedule that goes along with that. However, he went through a Thursday workout with no setbacks, so according to coach Billy Donovan, was set to play against the Cavaliers at the United Center.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home on the day he was indicted, March 2, 2022.
Michael Madigan
Inside AT&T’s alleged ‘conspiracy’ to bribe powerbrokers at the Illinois Capitol
WBEZ and the Sun-Times have learned the identities of three former top phone-company lobbyists with ties to a Springfield corruption scandal as former AT&T President La Schiazza, pleaded not guilty to five criminal counts in federal court Friday.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
Louis Armstrong (right) autographs a group picture at the Blue Note nightclub during a jazz concert for teenagers in Chicago on April 1, 1948. At left: Paul Meyer, 16, and Tom Koch, 17, of Milwaukee, who hitchhiked to Chicago to attend the concert.
Music
How Chicago put Louis Armstrong on a path to jazz greatness 100 years ago
The trumpeter from New Orleans was 21 when he stepped off a train at the Illinois Central Station in 1922. Now, jazz events in Chicago are exploring his influence on the city.
By Mark Guarino | WBEZ
 