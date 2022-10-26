The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, “A Christmas Story, The Musical” and Tammy McCann performing “Yes, Mahalia!” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- A unique stage experience awaits at “The Twenty-Sided Tavern,” an explosion of riddles, puzzles, combat and more. “Dungeons & Dragons”-style roleplay games combine with live theater to create an interactive adventure for participants as they battle to change the world. Nik Whitcomb directs. From Oct. 27-Jan. 15 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $40-$65. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Porchlight Music Theatre launches its 28th season with Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent.” Based loosely on the opera “La Boheme,” it’s the story of a group of friends struggling to survive and create in Manhattan’s East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Adrian Abel Azevedo directs. From Oct. 29-Nov. 27 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25+. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s drama “American Son.” After a teen is detained by the local police, his estranged biracial parents (Martin Andrews, Alexandria Moorman) must confront their feelings about race and bias as they try to figure out what happened. Tim Rhoze directs. From Oct. 29-Nov. 13 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $30. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- “A Christmas Story, the Musical” is an adaptation of the beloved movie about Ralphie Parker and his quest to get his dream Christmas gift: a Red Ryder BB gun. Scott Weinstein directs. From Nov. 2-Jan. 1 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $59-$64. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Four teenage girls navigate adolescence in Alexis Scheer’s “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord” as they gather in an abandoned treehouse armed with a Ouija board and call to order a meeting of the Dead Leaders Club. Their goal? To summon the spirit of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. Sophiyaa Nayer directs. From Oct. 28-Dec. 10at Steep Theatre, 1044 W. Berwyn. Tickets: $30, $40. Visit steeptheatre.com.
- Season three of Congo Square Theatre’s sketch comedy series, “Hit ’Em on the Blackside,” brings back memorable characters and new stories with a nod to social themes. Streams free Oct. 28-Feb. 3. Visit congosquaretheatre.org.
- Marc Camoletti’s 1960s farce “Boeing-Boeing” follows a Paris bachelor, engaged to three airline stewardesses, who finds life becomes complicated when all three women come to town at the same time. From Oct. 28-Nov. 20 at Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey. Tickets: $30. Visit saintsebastianplayers.org.
- Babes With Blades presents “Plaid As Hell,” a queer comedy about friends on a camping trip that gets off to a rocky start. Christina Casano directs. From Oct. 29-Nov. 19 at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard. Tickets: $35. Visit babeswithblades.org.
Dance
- The fall engagement at Visceral Dance includes the company premiere of “Chicken Scratch” by Autumn Eckman as well as audience favorites “Changes” by Monica Cervantes and three works by Nick Pupillo: “Dark One,” “She Three” and “Impetere.” At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell. Tickets: $25-$60. Visit visceraldance.com.
Music
- Music Institute of Chicago presents jazz artist Tammy McCann performing “Yes, Mahalia!,” her homage to gospel pioneer Mahalia Jackson. “My mission is for her music and legacy to ‘ring out’ for future generations.” At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $30, $50, livestream $25. Visit nicholsconcerthall.org.
- The California Honeydrops tour behind the new album “Soft Spot,” which finds the band continuing its deep draw of influences from great rhythm and blues acts — from roots rock to classic Bay Area R&B, to Southern soul, Delta blues and New Orleans second line.At 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $30-$45. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.
- The recent album “Sometimes, Forever,” from Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison), cements her status as a gifted singer-songwriter. She continues to combine retro sounds, personal tumult and the disorder of modern life into relatable, original songs. Lightning Bug opens. At 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark ($27.50, $30); and 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston ($35). Visit metrochicago.com and evanstonspace.com.
Family Fun
- POP! Heights Park, designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, is a new park on Chicago’s Far South Side that provides nearly 22,000 square feet of multi-use outdoor space. The venue celebrates its opening with live performances, fall activities, basketball games, food and beverages from local vendors and more. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 on Halsted between 112th and 113th. Visit farsouthcdc.org/popheightspark.
- Young People’s Theatre of Chicago presents “Peabody,” Glen Berger and Morgan Taylor’s musical comedy for intrepid young scientists. It’s the story of inquisitive 11-year-old Alyssa Peabody, who causes pandemonium at her middle school science fair. From Oct. 29-Nov. 20 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $21, $27. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
- Northwestern University’s Imagine U presents “Me . . . Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall.” The future conservationist and animal activist is portrayed as a young girl who, accompanied by her toy chimpanzee, learns about the world and the importance of protecting all living species. To Nov. 6 at Josephine Lewis Theater, 20 Arts Circle Dr., Evanston. Tickets: $6-$15. Visit wirtz.northwestern.edu.
Halloween Haunts
- Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade brings together cultural organizations and artists from across the city for a free, one-of-a-kind event featuring unique floats, spectacle puppets and performances. Leading the parade is Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, in collaboration with La Vuelta Ensemble and its colorful circus artists including stilt walkers, jugglers and physical theater performers. From 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 on State from Lake to Van Buren. Visit artsinthedark.org.
- One of the more unique Halloween hauntings, The Catacombs, can be found in the basement of St. Pascal’s Catholic Church. Volunteers create scary scenes that take visitors on a 15-minute tour of terror that is a fundraiser for the school. From 7-10 p.m. Oct. 27, 30 and 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at St. Pascal’s, 6143 W. Irving Park. Admission: $10. Visit pfgacademy.org/catacombs.
- “Beetlejuice: Pop-Up Bar for the Recently Deceased” transforms the bar at Redline VR into the world of Tim Burton’s classic movie. Featured are themed cocktails, deals on zombie-themed VR games, photo ops with actors portraying characters from the movie, a VIP experience and more. To Oct. 31 at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood. For more information, visit redlinevr.com.
- Spooky Singalong is Halloween music fun for the entire family. Dance and sing as Old Town School teaching artists perform tunes that are spooky but not scary. At 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $12. Visit oldtownschool.org.
