The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old shot, wounded in Greater Grand Crossing

The teen was shot in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue by someone in a white Jeep, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Greater Grand Crossing.

The teen was walking about 8:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a white Jeep shot him, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the leg and torso and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

