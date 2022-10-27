At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the latest episode of At The Table on October 20, 2022, Lynn Sweet digs deep into the roots of extremism with David Corn, political journalist and author of the new best seller, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.

Additionally, Sun-Times chief political reporter, Tina Sfondeles; WBEZ state politics reporter, Dave McKinney; and WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos joined to talk politics in the days before the midterms.

Stream the conversation now and stay tuned for next month’s show!