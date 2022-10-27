The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Leading up to the midterm elections, Lynn Sweet was joined by bestselling author David Corn and a political panel with Tina Sfondeles, Dave McKinney and Dan Mihalopoulos on October 20.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
On the latest episode of At The Table on October 20, 2022, Lynn Sweet digs deep into the roots of extremism with David Corn, political journalist and author of the new best seller, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.

Additionally, Sun-Times chief political reporter, Tina Sfondeles; WBEZ state politics reporter, Dave McKinney; and WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos joined to talk politics in the days before the midterms.

