At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Leading up to the midterm elections, Lynn Sweet was joined by bestselling author David Corn and a political panel with Tina Sfondeles, Dave McKinney and Dan Mihalopoulos on October 20.
On the latest episode of At The Table on October 20, 2022, Lynn Sweet digs deep into the roots of extremism with David Corn, political journalist and author of the new best seller, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Additionally, Sun-Times chief political reporter, Tina Sfondeles; WBEZ state politics reporter, Dave McKinney; and WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos joined to talk politics in the days before the midterms.
Stream the conversation now and stay tuned for next month’s show!
Amendment ‘right thing’ for workers? Or ‘government union power play’? Proposal stirs debate on union rights, worker safety
Labor vs. big business(man)? Most corporate interests AWOL in battle with unions over workers rights amendment
