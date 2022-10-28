The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Eat Well Well

Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need to drink?

Experts say making it part of your diet is still recommended, but it’s not the only way to get nutrients.

By  Saleen Martin | USA Today
 Updated  
Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
SHARE Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need to drink?
Milk or other dairy products are important for good health in children and adults. Dairy alternatives can be equally beneficial but reading the product labels is important.&nbsp;

Milk or other dairy products are important for good health in children and adults. Dairy alternatives can be equally beneficial but reading the product labels is important.

stock.adobe.com

Milk is served during breakfast and lunch at school and the center of a nationwide campaign to boost consumption since 1994.

Experts say making it part of your diet is still recommended, but it’s not the only way to get nutrients.

Alexis Motley, a registered dietician at Southern University A&M College, said milk can help build strong bones and strong teeth and help lower the risk for low bone mass or osteoporosis, a bone-thinning disease, she said.

“If a person had been diagnosed with osteoporosis, if they trip, they cough wrong, they bend over wrong, they can fracture those bones,” she said.

But what should you do if you can’t drink milk? And is cow’s milk too fatty to still be healthy?

Motley said milk provides vital nutrients including calcium, potassium, vitamin D and protein, but it isn’t the only way to get these nutrients. Other options include:

  • Calcium from orange juice, winter squash, edamame, tofu, almonds, leafy greens, kale and spinach.
  • Potassium from dry fruits, beans, potatoes, spinach, bananas, cantaloupe, oranges, and tomatoes.
  • Vitamin D from fish, egg yolks and fortified cereals.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, each person’s recommended dairy intake depends on age, sex, height and other factors.

Tia Jeffery, a registered dietitian and assistant professor of health, nursing and nutrition at the University of the District of Columbia, said options, particularly for children, include a cup of milk paired with a cup of yogurt or cheese.

Kena Torbert, a family life specialist at Fort Valley State University, said cow’s milk packs the most nutrients and vitamins.

Motley said some people think milk is too fatty and will cause them to have high cholesterol or heart disease, but there are ways around that.

“You don’t have to drink whole milk,” she said. “You can drink low-fat or fat-free milk and still get the same nutrient content but less fat.”

Jeffery said people shouldn’t be alarmed if items they can’t consume are listed as recommended foods or drinks on government websites such as MyPlate.gov.

“There’s an assumption that they’re not meeting their calcium needs or protein needs,” Jeffery said. “That is not true. If you choose to drink cow’s milk, great. If not, you do have other options for meeting your calcium needs. Calcium comes in different forms and different foods.”

Another source is blackstrap molasses. It has about 200 milligrams of calcium per tablespoon.

Also, some milk alternatives are fortified with protein as well as calcium.

“Not all non-dairy milks are created equal,” Jeffery said, so look at labels and compare to see which ones are best for you.

“Soy milk probably has the most comparable nutrient content to cow’s milk,” Jeffery said. “Other milks do if they’re fortified with calcium, but they’re kind of lower on the protein side. You can look to those other types of milk and maybe meet your mineral needs if they’re fortified with calcium. But make sure you get enough protein from other means.”

Torbert said some plant-based alternatives have fewer calories and less fat than cow’s milk. To provide equivalent amounts of nutrients, though, they usually have to be fortified. She said they’re great for vegans or people who have allergies or lactose intolerance.

Jeffery noted that some people can’t consume cow’s milk.

About 75% of the world’s population has some form of lactose intolerance, researchers say, making non-dairy options best for people in this group.

The same goes for people who are vegan, vegetarian or have a milk allergy, Jeffery said.

Motley said some people love lactose-free milk or soy or almond milk.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Well
‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
For Highland Park man, why did a single shot of a very old cancer drug cost $38,398?
Ask the Doctors: Can a pet dog in childhood protect against developing schizophrenia later in life?
Blue foods ‘filled to the brim’ with nutrients for good health
Simmer sauces and healthy eating: Take note of the sodium content
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Don’t skip routine mammograms
The Latest
Business owners who received cannabis license under the state’s social equity application process say they face hurdles that will prevent them from ever opening up.
News
Would-be minority pot entrepreneurs say state rules are scaring off investors
Regulations for businesses who got licenses in Illinois ‘social equity’ lottery make it hard to raise cash, panelists at a City Club luncheon said.
By Andy Grimm
 
Understanding your facial hair is the first step to manage your expectations and formulate a plan for growing a beard.
Well
‘Movember’ means it’s time for mighty mustaches and men’s health awareness
Movember is an annual event where people grow mustaches (and beards) for the entire month of November to raise awareness about men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks during a news conference on Oct. 31. in San Francisco.
Columnists
Elected Republicans have become Trumpists at heart
Most were silent after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
By Mona Charen
 
Newspapers packed with political messaging mailed to voters (left) and mailers from the Democratic Party of Illinois warning voters about them.
Editorials
Beware of fake ‘newspapers’ packaged as the old-school real deal
The right-wing “newspapers” that have been infiltrating Chicago-area voters’ mailboxes look like classic print products.
By CST Editorial Board
 
048A8426_Credit_Shedd_Aquarium_and_Brenna_Hernandez.jpg
News
An otter by another name: Shedd Aquarium reveals names for rescued sea otters
Orphaned and dubbed ‘Otter 929’ and ‘Otter 926,’ Willow was chosen by an online vote, and Suri named by aquarium staff.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 