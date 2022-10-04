The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Man charged in shooting of 7-year-old boy who was heading to church

Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in shooting near 108th and State streets.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
cst.brightspotcdn_1.jpg

Legend Barr, 7, was shot Sunday in the 10800 block of South State Street.

GoFundMe

A man has been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 7-year-old who was headed to church over the weekend on the Far South Side.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in the shooting near 108th and State streets around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Legend Barr, 7, and his family were headed to church when they saw someone “rummaging” through one of their parked cars, according to Chicago Deputy Police Chief Larry Snelling.

Someone tried to follow the suspect, but he turned and opened fire, Snelling said. A bullet entered the family’s car and struck Legend in his leg.

Gayden was arrested less than an hour later by officers who were flooding the area in response to other shootings over the two previous days.

Legend’s mother, Keshawana Barr, started a GoFundMe campaign to cover moving expenses and medical bills. On the GoFundMe page, Barr wrote that the suspect broke into her grandmother’s car and then “shot our car multiple times with a rifle.”

Barr said the shooting left Legend with a shattered femur, and his lengthy recovery will require her to take a leave from work.

Gayden is scheduled to appear in central bond court Wednesday.

