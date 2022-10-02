Boy, 7, shot in Roseland: fire officials

A 7-year-old boy was shot Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Sometime before 1:30 p.m., the boy was shot in the 10800 block of South State Street, fire officials said.

He went to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Chicago police haven’t immediately released details on the shooting.

On Friday night, 3-year-old Mateo Zastro was killed in a shooting the police said was sparked by road rage on the Southwest Side as he sat in the back seat of his mother’s sport-utility vehicle in West Lawn.

At least 285 minors have been shot in Chicago this year, according to a Chicago Sun-Times tally. Forty-three of those victims who were killed were 17 or younger . There have been 33 gunshot victims 12 or younger, and six of them died.

