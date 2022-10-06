Bears RB David Montgomery back at practice after missing 2 weeks with ankle injury

The return of running back David Montgomery for the Bears won’t fix all their offensive troubles, but he’ll help. And the Bears could use it.

Montgomery is still uncertain for the game at the Vikings on Sunday, but practiced Thursday for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week 3. He was limited, but there wouldn’t be much point in him participating even partially unless he was legitimately hoping to play.

Khalil Herbert has been fine carrying the load while Montgomery is out, but the Bears ideally would use them in tandem. Montgomery is a better pass blocker and more of a power back than Herbert.

Montgomery opened the season with just 26 yards against the 49ers, then barreled through the Packers for 122 on 15 carries. That was his eighth 100-yard rushing game in four seasons with the Bears.

He got hurt early in the game against the Texans when defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour rolled into his right leg.

In two games without Montgomery (counting the Texans game), Herbert put up 234 yards rushing at six per carry and scored two touchdowns. The Bears have also used rookie Trestan Ebner, a sixth-round pick, and he ran 13 times for 43 yards over the last two games.

