The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Recipes Taste

For ultimate cheesy potato gratin use a quality cheese

It’s important to invest in the cheese you choose for a gratin. Your cheese must easily melt, of course, and should also provide flavor to the entire dish, including hints of sharpness, earthiness and/or nuttiness.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE For ultimate cheesy potato gratin use a quality cheese
Cheesy potato gratin

A potato gratin is a cheese lover’s gift, with ultrathin layers of sliced potatoes blanketed in oozing cheese, cream and, yes, more cheese.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

As the saying goes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

I agree with this philosophy, but with one caveat: You can always add more cheese — especially when making a potato gratin.

A potato gratin is a cheese lover’s gift, with ultrathin layers of sliced potatoes blanketed in oozing cheese, cream and, yes, more cheese. It’s a rich and comforting side dish, guaranteed to soothe any seasonal blahs, with the promise of tipping a dinner to the luscious point of no return. 

It’s important to invest in the cheese you choose for a gratin. Your cheese must easily melt, of course, and should also provide flavor to the entire dish, including hints of sharpness, earthiness and/or nuttiness. A surefire source I recommend would be the Swiss alps. Note that the term “Swiss” does not refer to the ubiquitous hole-riddled cheese you’ll find at your supermarket deli counter. Swiss, in this context, refers to the country and its mountainous alpine region. 

The Swiss know their cheese, which they take very seriously; it’s designated as one of their cultural icons and is a staple in their cuisine. Consider fondue and raclette, two iconic Swiss alpine dishes that feature melted cheese. Fondue is a simmering pot of melted cheese and wine, and raclette is a melted hunk of cheese scraped and spread over cooked potatoes.

The Swiss cheese types may vary in flavor and strength depending on their age and region, but the common denominator is that they are sourced from their many happy cows (another cultural icon) that blissfully feed on the grass and fauna in the mountains and valleys, which in turn influence and flavor the cows’ milk. The result is a smattering of sublime cheeses that are sweet, nutty, floral and earthy and have a flavorful impact on a gratin (or any dish) where cheese is prominent. They are worth the splurge.

I also suggest purchasing more cheeses than you need for this recipe, because they are delicious to nosh on their own. 

Swiss Potato Gratin

Yield: Serves 6 

INGREDIENTS:

  • Unsalted butter
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream or half-and-half 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme and/or rosemary leaves 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 ounces coarsely grated Gruyere cheese 
  • 6 ounces coarsely grated raclette or Appenzeller cheese
  • 2 1/2 to 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, very thinly sliced, preferably with a mandoline

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 2-quart gratin or baking dish.

2. Whisk the sour cream, cream, garlic, thyme, nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl. Combine the cheeses in a separate bowl.

3. Arrange half of the potatoes in an overlapping layer in the baking dish. Lightly season with salt and black pepper. Spread half of the cream mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle half of the cheese over the cream. Arrange the remaining potatoes over the cheese and season with salt and black pepper. Top with the remaining cream and then sprinkle the cheese to cover.

4. Butter one side of a piece of aluminum foil and place the foil, butter-side down, over the dish. Bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and bake until the top is golden brown and bubbly and the potatoes are tender when a knife is inserted, 20 to 30 minutes more. Let the gratin cool for 15 to 20 minutes to settle. Serve warm.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories. More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Recipes
Menu planner: Spicy maple sweet potatoes add zest to your meal
For Chef Andy Murray, cooking provides good food and great humor
Shrimp and kale couscous a timeless recipe filled with flavor
For a fulfilling fall feast, try autumn pot roast with root vegetables
Mirin — here’s what you need to know about the sweet and versatile Japanese rice wine
Banana bread gets a fresh boost from shredded coconut
The Latest
You can save some some bucks this Thanksgiving holiday by opting to serve a roast chicken (or two) instead of turkey.&nbsp;
Taste
How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner: these ‘keep it simple’ tips can help
By keeping things simple, you’ll save not only cash but also cooking time. That’ll help save money and give you more time to spend with guests, one chef suggests.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_109614915.jpg
Crime
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
The gun violence included a double homicide reported about 45 minutes after another homicide a few blocks away on the Lower West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars
Pherris Harrington, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FhmQIQqUYAAkRrF.jpeg
Weather
Chicago area sees first measurable snowfall of the season
Projections through Tuesday night call for 1-3 inches over most of northeastern Illinois. Some areas closer to Lake Michigan could see 3-5 inches of snow.
By Sun-Times Wire
 